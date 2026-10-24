The Qatari government has published the four categories of advance visas that foreign nationals can get before entering the country

It is noteworthy that each visa type comes with its own conditions, including specific validity periods and eligibility requirements

The government platform further stated that travellers are required to present their advance visa upon arrival at a Qatari port of entry

The government of Qatar has officially named four categories of visas that foreign nationals can obtain before arriving in the country, clarifying the options available to travellers seeking entry.

Known as "visas in advance," these are standard travel authorisations issued to foreigners prior to their departure for Qatar.

Qatar lists four visas foreigners can apply for before travelling to the country. Photo credit: Hasan Zaidi, Mahmud Hams

Source: Getty Images

Upon arrival, travellers are required to present the visa at the designated port of entry.

Qatar: The 4 types of advance visas available to foreigners

According to Qatar's Ministry of Interior, the following visa categories fall under this classification:

1. Business visa, valid for 90 days.

2. Tourist visa, obtainable through hotels and approved travel agencies.

3. Family visa, also referred to as a personal visit visa.

4. Transit visa through Qatar Airways, valid for 96 hours.

The information, published on the Ministry of Interior's official portal, applies to travel in 2026 and is intended to guide foreign nationals planning to visit Qatar through the appropriate channels before they travel.

The tourist visa route, which runs through hotels and approved travel agencies, suggests that accommodation arrangements may form part of the application process for leisure travellers.

Meanwhile, the 96-hour transit visa is exclusively linked to Qatar Airways, making it relevant to passengers connecting through Doha's Hamad International Airport.

For those travelling to visit relatives or friends, the family visa provides a personal visit option, broadening access for individuals with ties to residents already living in the country.

Legit.ng reported that Qatar had introduced a visa option for newborn babies and listed four conditions that parents must meet to be eligible.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had listed nine types of visas that foreigners can get on arrival at the airport.

Requirements for Qatar's visa with ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had published three conditions for foreigners seeking its visa with ETA.

An Electronic Travel Authorisation is a pre-travel permission linked electronically to a traveller's passport, allowing entry into a country without requiring a traditional visa stamp in all cases.

Under Qatar's A3 category, the ETA comes with specific eligibility criteria that applicants must meet before approval is granted.

Source: Legit.ng