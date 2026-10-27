A prosecution witness has accused social media influencer Blessing CEO of allegedly impersonating a property owner before receiving ₦69.15m

The doctor told the court that he relied on WhatsApp conversations, physical interactions, and other documents when making the payment

The witness also claimed to have spent over ₦100 million renovating the property for a medical facility.

A prosecution witness has accused popular Nigerian social media influencer Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, of allegedly misrepresenting herself as the owner of a property before collecting ₦69.15 million from him.

The allegation was made on Monday, October 26, during the continuation of her trial at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, where the witness, Dr Onuoha Okeigwe, was cross-examined by the defence counsel, reports The PUNCH.

Blessing CEO is facing an alleged fraud case brought against her. Photos: @blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Okeigwe, the prosecution's first witness, told the court that he relied on representations allegedly made by the influencer through WhatsApp conversations and physical interactions before paying for the property.

Witness explains alleged property transaction with Blessing CEO

According to the witness, the communications between him and Blessing CEO, took place both before and after the payment.

"Blessing presented herself, claiming to be the owner of the property, and falsely collected money from me. She impersonated the owner of the property," Okeigwe told the court.

The doctor, who identified himself as a chiropractor rather than a lawyer, said he had submitted evidence to support his allegations.

He also disagreed with the defence counsel's suggestion that Exhibit C was the only evidence he had presented.

₦100m renovation claim emerges

In another report by Daily Post, Okeigwe further disclosed that he had filed a separate civil suit against the influencer to recover money spent renovating the property.

He claimed to have spent more than ₦100 million adapting the building to meet the requirements of the medical facility he intended to establish there.

He explained that the criminal case concerns the alleged ₦69.15 million property payment, while the separate civil suit seeks recovery of renovation expenses and damages.

Blessing CEO was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on June 9, 2026, on a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing. She pleaded not guilty.

Justice Rahman Oshodi adjourned the case until January 12, 2027, for the prosecution to call additional witnesses.

The witness told the court that Blessing CEO collected N65m from him. Photo: @blessingCEO/IG

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO denies authorising fundraiser

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO confirmed her son Bryan Onyedikachi’s death while in custody but denied authorising Amira Agiye to announce the news or raise money in her name.

Speaking with Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, she said she should have been the one to announce her son’s death, contradicting the ₦56 million fundraising appeal.

Doris Ogala subsequently urged donors to request refunds, claiming Blessing was already close to completing her bail process

Source: Legit.ng