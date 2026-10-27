JPMorgan Chase has received approval-in-principle from the Central Bank of Nigeria to establish a merchant bank in Nigeria

The proposed bank will offer corporate finance, treasury, capital markets and advisory services, with Adedapo Olagunju expected to serve as MD

Its entry could increase competition in Nigeria’s financial sector, improve businesses’ access to international funding and attract foreign investment

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

American financial services giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. has received approval-in-principle from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to establish a merchant bank, potentially expanding corporate financing and access to international capital.

The approval allows JPMorgan to proceed with plans for JPMorgan Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, subject to outstanding regulatory requirements.

As JPMorgan sets sights on Nigeria, This is all you need to know about its planned merchant bank

Source: UGC

The bank has reportedly indicated plans to commence operations before the end of 2026.

N50bn deposit for licence

JPMorgan reportedly deposited N50 billion, equivalent to about $38 million, with the CBN to meet the minimum capital requirement for a nationally licensed merchant bank, Daily Trust reports.

However, the deposit does not guarantee final approval. The bank must complete the remaining regulatory and operational requirements and obtain the CBN's final authorisation before it can begin operations.

Five Nigerians appointed to leadership positions

The proposed bank has secured approval for seven board members, including five Nigerians with experience in banking, monetary policy, financial technology, law and corporate management.

Adedapo Olagunju, who has led JPMorgan's West Africa business since 2018, is expected to serve as managing director. He previously held senior positions at Access Bank and Investment Banking & Trust Company, now part of Stanbic IBTC.

Chinedum Nzelu Izunwanne, popularly known as Chi Nzelu, is JPMorgan's global head of macro electronic trading, with expertise in foreign exchange, financial technology and risk management.

Former acting CBN Governor Sarah Omotunde Alade has been appointed an independent non-executive director. She served as deputy governor from 2007 to 2017 and later advised the President on finance and the economy.

Olukonyinsola Ajayi, known as Konyin Ajayi, is a partner at Olaniwun Ajayi LP, specialising in banking, project finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, energy and infrastructure.

Seni Adetu, who has more than 30 years of multinational leadership experience, completes the list. He previously led Guinness Nigeria and East African Breweries and held senior positions at Coca-Cola and Diageo.

What the bank will offer

JPMorgan Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited is expected to provide wholesale banking, corporate finance, structured financing, treasury, capital markets and advisory services.

Depending on its final licence, it could also offer trade finance, payments, lending and cross-border transaction services.

Its entry could give Nigerian companies greater access to international financing, helping businesses raise capital, fund major projects and expand into foreign markets through JPMorgan's global network.

What it means for Nigeria’s financial sector

JPMorgan's entry could increase competition in corporate and investment banking, expand services for major businesses and attract foreign investment as Nigeria pursues financial sector reforms.

JPMorgan describes itself as a global financial services leader serving corporations, governments and institutions in more than 100 countries.

As JPMorgan sets sights on Nigeria, This is all you need to know about its planned merchant bank

Source: Facebook

However, the proposed entry has generated mixed reactions among economists and financial analysts. Some believe interest in the development may be linked to the recent Nigeria-US mining agreement.

Nigeria and the United States recently signed a framework to unlock investment in Nigeria's estimated $700 billion mineral resources and strengthen cooperation in the critical minerals sector.

Another commercial bank begins operations

Legit.ng previously reported that another financial institution has expanded into Nigeria’s commercial banking market as Greenwich Bank begins operations with the opening of three branches in Lagos.

The bank opened its new outlets in Surulere, Ikoyi and Victoria Island on Friday, October 2, marking a major step in its transition from merchant banking to commercial banking.

Source: Legit.ng