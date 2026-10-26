Rasheed Afees Opeyemi, a University of Ilorin graduate, announced his First Class Honours in Educational Management on LinkedIn in October 2026

Opeyemi won the university scholarship prize for best student in his department three times across his undergraduate years

The graduate dedicated his achievement to his late mother, crediting her sacrifices as an inseparable part of his story

Rasheed Afees Opeyemi, a graduate of Educational Management at the University of Ilorin, has captured widespread admiration online after announcing that he completed his Bachelor of Education with First Class Honours, topping off a degree marked by multiple scholarships and leadership roles.

Writing on LinkedIn in October 2026, Opeyemi, popularly known as RASHAF, described his journey as one defined by perseverance, financial hardship, and an unwavering commitment to academic excellence.

UNILORIN graduate who won 3 scholarships bags first-class degree. Photo: LinkedIn/Rasheed Afees Opeyemi

Source: Getty Images

He had previously earned a Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) in Political Science and Social Studies before enrolling in the B.Ed. programme at UNILORIN, and is now a registered teacher under the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

UNILORIN first-class graduate won 3 scholarships

Beyond graduating with First Class Honours, Opeyemi received the university scholarship prize for best student in his department three consecutive times. He was also named Most Outstanding Student of the Year and Student Leader of the Year by the Educational Management Students' Association, and recognised as Most Active Senator of the Year by the Students' Union.

His leadership contributions stretched across multiple student bodies. He served as class representative at both departmental and faculty levels, held the positions of Electoral Chairman and Electoral Secretary of NAOSS at the University of Ilorin over two terms, and rose to become Speaker of NAOSS Kwara State Axis. He also chaired the Students' Union Transport Committee and mentored younger students through the Directorate of Student Affairs Mentorship Programme.

Other recognitions included Faculty Ambassador of the Year, Parliamentarian of the Year, Most Influential Faculty Representative in a UNILORIN Hub poll, and an Honorary Award for Credible Service from ELGASA.

UNILORIN first-class graduate remembers late mum

Woven through Opeyemi's celebratory post was a deeply personal tribute. He acknowledged that the road was not without hardship, noting real financial challenges along the way.

His most poignant words were directed at his late mother, whose sacrifices, he said, remain an inseparable part of everything he has achieved.

He wrote:

"Mum, your son made it. May Allah grant you Al-Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen."

Looking ahead, he expressed a firm intention to dedicate himself to educational development, ethical leadership, and empowering the next generation.

Netizens react to UNILORIN first-class graduate's achievements

The post drew warm responses from people who had watched his journey firsthand.

Abdulqudus Yunus said:

"I'm glad I witnessed all these achievements before I graduated from the department. You have set the bar so high, and honestly, I would consider you the best student to have graduated from the entire school this year. A First Class graduate and the Best Graduating Student in the department with many lives that you've touched, you have really made your mark."

Abdullateef Soliah Motunrayo said:

"Congratulations Rashaf sir"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng