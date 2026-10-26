Salaudeen Arafat Omokunmi graduated with First-Class Honours in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Ilorin

She earned two University of Ilorin scholarship awards for Best Student in the Department during her time on campus

Beyond the classroom, she held leadership roles in two student associations simultaneously while mentoring junior colleagues

Salaudeen Arafat Omokunmi, a University of Ilorin Industrial Chemistry graduate, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate finishing her undergraduate degree with First-Class Honours and the title of Best Graduating Student in her department.

In a post shared in October 2026, Arafat reflected on a university experience defined not only by academic excellence but by consistent leadership and community service across multiple student organisations.

See UNILORIN graduate who won 2 scholarships emerges best in department. Photo: LinkedIn/ Salaudeen Arafat

Source: UGC

UNILORIN first-class graduate held leadership positions

While maintaining the grades that earned her a first class, Arafat served as Deputy Speaker of the Students' Representative Council under the Nigerian Association of Physical Sciences Students for the 2024/2025 session, and as Vice President of the Students' Chemical Society of Nigeria, UNILORIN Chapter, for 2025/2026. She also held the role of Course Representative for her elective courses in Industrial Chemistry.

In addition to those formal positions, she organised academic tutorials and mentored younger students throughout her time on campus.

The balancing act was not without its pressures. In her own words, juggling leadership with academics "was not always easy, but it taught me valuable lessons about discipline, teamwork, responsibility, and service."

UNILORIN first-class graduate won 2 scholarships

Her efforts across both fronts drew significant recognition. Arafat received the University of Ilorin Scholarship Award for Best Student in the Department on two separate occasions.

She was also honoured with a Certificate of Meritorious Service for her role as Deputy Speaker, an Outstanding Academic Performance award from the Nigerian Association of Physical Sciences Students, an Outstanding Student (Female) award from the Students' Chemical Society of Nigeria, and an Award of Service as Vice President of the same society.

Closing her LinkedIn post, she expressed gratitude to her lecturers, including Folahan Adekola, Professor Hussein Kehinde Okoro, and project supervisor Oluwaseyi Saliu, as well as to her family, mentor Emmanuel A. Ayoade, friends, and coursemates. She described her journey in four words: "I came, I learned, I led, and I conquered."

Reactions to UNILORIN first-class graduate's CGPA

Emmanuel A. Ayoade said:

"Congratulations, Salaudeen Arafat. I am so happy and proud of you 🥰Ahead Ahead"

Samuel Ogudu said:

"Congratulations great mind. More wins in life."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng