China's public recruitment website has listed over 20 occupation categories open to foreign workers, spanning industries from engineering to e-commerce

The platform features roles ranging from entry-level general work to specialised technical and managerial positions

The vacancies are listed on China's official public recruitment portal in the Job Openings category

China's official public recruitment website has published a wide range of in-demand occupations open to foreign applicants, with more than 20 distinct job categories listed across multiple provinces and cities.

The listings appear on China's Public Recruitment Website under the Job Openings section, which currently hosts a total of 135,180 entries spread across 6,759 pages.

China lists 20+ in-demand job categories. Photo credit: China Daily.

Source: UGC

The platform covers roles across manufacturing, services, engineering, healthcare, education, and technology sectors, giving foreign job-seekers a broad picture of where Chinese employers are actively hiring.

In-Demand Occupations Listed on the Platform

Based on the listings and the platform's own featured search terms, the following occupation categories are among those prominently featured:

1. Teacher / Primary School Teacher

2. Clerk

3. Accounting Personnel / Financial Professionals

4. Computer Engineering Technicians

5. Driver

6. Nurse / Medical Technicians

7. Engineering and Technical Personnel

8. Architectural Engineering Technicians

9. General Worker / Operator

10. Mechanical Engineering Technicians

11. Enterprise Managers

12. Cashier

13. Teaching Staff / Researchers

14. Sales Personnel

15. E-commerce Operations and Customer Service

16. CNC Machine Tool Operator

17. Gas Shielded Welding Technician

18. Electrician

19. Hydraulic Engineering Specialist

20. Civil Engineer

21. Crane Operator

22. Automated Production Line Operator

23. Quality Assurance (QA) Personnel

24. Cleaning Supervisor / Household Services

Salary Ranges Across Roles

Monthly pay varies considerably depending on the role and industry. Entry-level and general positions typically start at around 2,000 yuan per month, while mid-level roles in e-commerce, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals often advertise salaries between 3,000 and 5,000 yuan monthly.

Positions such as electrician, hydraulic engineer, civil engineer, and crane operator, listed by Hubei Edong Journey Overseas Service Co., Ltd. in Huanggang City, advertise monthly salaries exceeding 10,000 yuan.

Gas shielded welding technicians are also well compensated, with listings in Zhuzhou City offering more than 6,000 yuan per month.

China publishes guidance on permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that China's National Immigration Administration published the official eligibility conditions for foreign nationals seeking permanent residence in the country.

The conditions cover investors, senior professionals, spouses of Chinese citizens, and elderly foreigners with no direct relatives abroad.

Source: Legit.ng