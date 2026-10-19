Full List: China Opens 20+ Job Categories to Foreigners and Chinese Nationals
- China's public recruitment website has listed over 20 occupation categories open to foreign workers, spanning industries from engineering to e-commerce
- The platform features roles ranging from entry-level general work to specialised technical and managerial positions
- The vacancies are listed on China's official public recruitment portal in the Job Openings category
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China's official public recruitment website has published a wide range of in-demand occupations open to foreign applicants, with more than 20 distinct job categories listed across multiple provinces and cities.
The listings appear on China's Public Recruitment Website under the Job Openings section, which currently hosts a total of 135,180 entries spread across 6,759 pages.
The platform covers roles across manufacturing, services, engineering, healthcare, education, and technology sectors, giving foreign job-seekers a broad picture of where Chinese employers are actively hiring.
In-Demand Occupations Listed on the Platform
Based on the listings and the platform's own featured search terms, the following occupation categories are among those prominently featured:
1. Teacher / Primary School Teacher
2. Clerk
3. Accounting Personnel / Financial Professionals
4. Computer Engineering Technicians
5. Driver
6. Nurse / Medical Technicians
7. Engineering and Technical Personnel
8. Architectural Engineering Technicians
9. General Worker / Operator
10. Mechanical Engineering Technicians
11. Enterprise Managers
12. Cashier
13. Teaching Staff / Researchers
14. Sales Personnel
15. E-commerce Operations and Customer Service
16. CNC Machine Tool Operator
17. Gas Shielded Welding Technician
18. Electrician
19. Hydraulic Engineering Specialist
20. Civil Engineer
21. Crane Operator
22. Automated Production Line Operator
23. Quality Assurance (QA) Personnel
24. Cleaning Supervisor / Household Services
Salary Ranges Across Roles
Monthly pay varies considerably depending on the role and industry. Entry-level and general positions typically start at around 2,000 yuan per month, while mid-level roles in e-commerce, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals often advertise salaries between 3,000 and 5,000 yuan monthly.
Positions such as electrician, hydraulic engineer, civil engineer, and crane operator, listed by Hubei Edong Journey Overseas Service Co., Ltd. in Huanggang City, advertise monthly salaries exceeding 10,000 yuan.
Gas shielded welding technicians are also well compensated, with listings in Zhuzhou City offering more than 6,000 yuan per month.
China publishes guidance on permanent residency
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that China's National Immigration Administration published the official eligibility conditions for foreign nationals seeking permanent residence in the country.
The conditions cover investors, senior professionals, spouses of Chinese citizens, and elderly foreigners with no direct relatives abroad.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.