Malta's government explains that foreigners can apply for one of two distinct residency schemes depending on their country of origin

The two options differ significantly in how residents are taxed, making the choice between them an important financial decision

The Maltese government has set specific rules on how and where residency permit applications must be submitted and collected

Malta has outlined two separate residency pathways available to foreigners who wish to move to the country, with eligibility and taxation rules varying significantly between the two schemes.

According to the Maltese government, the type of residency a person can apply for depends largely on where they are emigrating from.

Malta explains 2 types of residency schemes available to foreigners. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Two types of residency in Malta

1. Ordinary residence

The first option, Ordinary Residence, is designed for people relocating from within the European Union. Under this scheme, residents are taxed on a sliding scale ranging from 0 to 35 per cent of their income, with adjustments made based on earnings and marital status through a tax-credit system.

2. Permanent residence

The second option, Permanent Residence, is open to all nationalities regardless of country of origin. For non-EU citizens, this is the applicable route. EU nationals may also choose to apply for Permanent Residence, though Malta's government advises consulting a lawyer to determine which scheme best suits an individual's circumstances.

One notable administrative difference between the two relates to renewal periods. Ordinary Residence permits must be renewed every five years, while Permanent Residence permits require annual renewal.

How to apply for residency in Malta

All residency permit applications must be submitted in Valletta, the country's capital. While another person may submit the application on an applicant's behalf, the applicant must collect the document in person once it has been issued.

Applications can also be submitted by post. Those opting for this route are required to send authenticated photocopies of their passports or national identity cards, with authentication carried out by the police.

Regardless of how the application was submitted, applicants must present their original passport or identity card when collecting their registration certificate or residence card.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng