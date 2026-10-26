Toheeb Abdulsamod Obasanjo graduated with First Class Honours in Law from the University of Ilorin, earning a CGPA of 4.54 out of 5.0

Obasanjo served as Chief Justice of the Students' Union Judicial Council and led over 800 Muslim law students as Ameer of NAMLAS

The graduate shared his achievement on LinkedIn in October 2026, listing over a dozen awards and recognitions earned across five years

Toheeb Abdulsamod Obasanjo, a law graduate of the University of Ilorin, has become the toast of social media after announcing his convocation with First Class Honours and the Best Graduating Student title in the Common and Islamic Law programme.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn in October 2026, Obasanjo revealed that he closed out his LL.B degree with a CGPA of 4.54 out of 5.0 after five years of rigorous study, mooting, and what he described as long nights and a great deal of prayer.

UNILORIN law student who won scholarship emerges best in department. Photo: LinkedIn/ Toheeb Abdulsamod Obasanjo

Source: UGC

UNILORIN first-class law student shares achievements

The accolades that accompanied his degree tell a story of consistent excellence across multiple fronts. Obasanjo was named Best Student in Jurisprudence and International Law, Best in the Islamic Law Department, and won the University Scholarship Award for best student in the Faculty of Law.

He also claimed top honours at the Justice Chambers Moot Competition, the National NAMLAS Moot and Mock Competition, and an International Human Rights Law Essay Competition.

Recognition extended beyond the campus, with Obasanjo making the Top 100 Most Outstanding Law Students in Nigeria list by LIFIN, as well as the Top 30 Most Outstanding Law Students at the University of Ilorin. He also received the Custodian of Justice Award from the Students' Union and the Graduating Muslim Scholar Award, among others.

UNILORIN first-class student shares leadership experience

Alongside his academic work, Obasanjo served as Chief Justice and Chairman of the Body of Benchers on the Students' Union Judicial Council, where he presided over 35 cases and called more than 130 students to the Students' Union Bar. He simultaneously led the University of Ilorin chapter of the Nigeria Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS) as Ameer, a role that placed him at the head of a community of over 800 Muslim law students.

He also gained hands-on legal experience through internships at some of Nigeria's prominent law firms, including Aluko & Oyebode, Banwo & Ighodalo, and Olaniwun Ajayi, and published more than 25 legal articles and papers during his time as a student, according to his LinkedIn post.

Looking ahead, Obasanjo expressed his intention to pursue a career spanning litigation, corporate law, tax law, international human rights law, and technology law.

Reactions to UNILORIN first-class law student's CGPA

Fareedah Akinsola said:

"I'm genuinely so proud of you. Congratulations."

TAOFEEK BABATUNDE said:

"Congratulations to you, sir. The world is truly your oyster ❤️. Make exploits. Please kindly apply for an LLM at the University of Saskatchewan, regardless of whether you have been mobilized for law school. The world is truly your oyster ❤️. Make exploits."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng