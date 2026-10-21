Cyprus's Migration Department published application forms covering different categories of employment for foreign nationals

The forms include options ranging from short-term work of up to 3 months to long-term remunerated employment

Self-employment and seasonal work are among the permit categories available to foreigners seeking to live and work in Cyprus

Cyprus's Migration Department published a set of application forms on December 29, 2025, covering multiple employment categories for foreign nationals seeking to live and work in the country.

The forms, made available through the department's official website in Nicosia, span distinct work permit categories, each tailored to different types of employment arrangements.

Cyprus publishes application forms for interested job seekers. Photo credit: Education Images, Maria Korneeva/ Getty Images, Tisoro Global.

Source: UGC

Work Permit Categories Now Available

Foreign nationals can apply under the following categories: employment for up to 3 months, employment between 3 and 6 months, seasonal employment, remunerated employment through a single permit (GEN), and self-employment.

Each category comes with its own set of required documents. For short-term employment lasting up to 3 months, applicants must submit an entry permit and a temporary work permit application.

The 3 to 6 month category additionally requires a registration document and a release agreement, which governs the terms under which a worker may exit a contract with a specific employer.

The seasonal employment category, known as the ESW permit, includes provisions for permit renewals and a separate renewal process for those who change employers during their stay.

Applicants under this category must also sign a declaration committing to cover the cost of a third-country national's return journey.

The remunerated employment single permit, the GEN category, is the most comprehensive of the five.

It covers initial entry, permit renewals, employer changes, and even extends to residence permits for certain family members of European Union citizens.

Specific professional groups, including trainee accountants, athletes, coaches, pub workers, priests, and holders of Special Identity Cards of the Diaspora, fall under dedicated sub-categories within this stream.

How to Apply for a Cyprus Work Permit

All categories require applicants to submit a completed application form alongside supporting documents.

Depending on the category, additional paperwork such as an authorisation of representative form and a declaration of mailing address may also be required.

The forms are available for download directly from the Cyprus Migration Department's official portal located at Leoforos Archiepiskopou Makariou III 90, 1077 Nicosia.

Cyprus lists conditions for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cyprus updated its citizenship by naturalisation rules in December 2023, setting out conditions all adult applicants must meet cumulatively.

Foreigners seeking Cypriot citizenship must prove at least 7 years of legal residence over a 10-year period, plus an unbroken 12 months before applying.

Source: Legit.ng