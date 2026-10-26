Chris Brown has received an eight-month suspended prison sentence over an attack on music producer Abraham Diaw at a London nightclub in February 2023

The singer, who pleaded guilty to affray in July, will avoid immediate imprisonment but could face jail if he breaches the suspension terms

Brown’s vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, was also handed a suspended prison sentence

American singer Chris Brown has escaped immediate imprisonment in the United Kingdom after being sentenced over a nightclub attack on music producer Abraham Diaw.

The 37-year-old singer received an eight-month suspended prison sentence on Monday, October 26, 2026, at Southwark Crown Court, following his guilty plea to one count of affray in July, reports The BBC.

Court hands an 8-month suspended jail term to Chris Brown. Photos: @chrisbrown/IG.

Source: Instagram

Although Brown will not go to prison immediately, his freedom comes with conditions that could see him serve time if he breaches the terms of his suspended sentence.

The case dates back to February 2023, when Brown attacked Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, central London.

According to the case presented in court, Brown struck the music producer twice on the head with a glass tequila bottle. Diaw sustained injuries to his head and knee.

Prosecutors told the court that CCTV footage captured the incident, which also involved Brown’s vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu.

Akinlolu, 40, was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months. Both men were also ordered to pay £1,500 in costs.

Judge warns Chris Brown over dangerous attack

According to a CNN report, during sentencing, Judge Tony Baumgartner described the attack as dangerous, noting that striking someone on the head with a glass bottle could have resulted in more serious injuries.

The judge also emphasised that commercial success would not earn Brown preferential treatment in court.

Brown was arrested in Manchester in May 2025 after returning to the UK for a concert, more than two years after the incident.

He initially faced charges including assault and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. However, after his guilty plea to affray, prosecutors dropped the other charges.

The sentencing concludes the criminal proceedings over the nightclub incident, with Brown avoiding immediate jail time.

Chris Brown was arrested earlier in 2025 over assault. Photo: @chrisbrown/IG.

Source: Twitter

Chris Brown sings in Yoruba

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported that a video of Chris Brown performing one of his songs surfaced online and made waves across Nigerian social media platforms.

The viral clip captures the singer thrilling fans with a live performance where he surprisingly sang in both Yoruba and Pidgin English.

The unexpected use of Nigerian languages by the international superstar left many fans in awe.

Source: Legit.ng