Moody Aminat Olamide graduated from the University of Ilorin's 41st convocation as the best student in the Sociology department with First Class Honours

She expressed happiness over her amazing result, stating that her achievement stood out among her peers

Aminat said her result placed her among an exclusive group, as the 4th First Class graduate in the department

Moody Aminat Olamide, a Sociology graduate of the University of Ilorin, has taken social media by storm after sharing her convocation photos alongside a milestone announcement that left many people in awe.

Posting on X, Aminat revealed she finished as the best graduating student in her department and collected a First Class Honours degree at the university's 41st convocation ceremony in 2026.

Lady emerges best graduating student in sociology. Photo credit: Moody Aminat Olamide/X.

Source: Twitter

What made her achievement even more remarkable was that she stood alone at the top, as no other student in the entire 2026 Sociology cohort matched her grade.

A Historic Achievement in Unilorin's Sociology Department

The numbers behind Aminat's result tell a striking story. In a department with years of academic history, she said she became the fourth student to graduate with a First Class in Sociology, and the first to do so in five years.

Her caption on X captured the full weight of what she had achieved:

"Reintroducing: Moody Aminat Olamide. Best Graduating Student in Sociology. First Class Honours, 2026. The only First Class graduate in 2026 Sociology set. The 4th First Class graduate in the department's history. The first in five years. 41st convocation, University of Ilorin."

The post, accompanied by graduation photographs, quickly drew warm congratulations from friends and followers who celebrated alongside her.

Nigerians Celebrate Aminat's First Class

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Ahmad Iyanda said:

"Congratulations, my dear friend, Go into the world full of opportunities and excel."

Duke said:

"Congratulations Aminat."

Barbs said:

"Congratulations."

Nafisat added:

"Congratulations."

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng