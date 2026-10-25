A Nigerian nursing professional and pioneer provost has completed her second doctoral degree at the University of Ilorin

Her daughter, a food science lecturer who holds three distinctions, shared the proud announcement on LinkedIn

The mother's extraordinary and impressive academic journey has sparked widespread admiration and debate on social media

A Nigerian nurse and academic administrator has set the internet buzzing after her daughter revealed that she had earned her second PhD, capping an academic portfolio that already included two bachelor's degrees and two master's degrees.

Aisha Jumai Abdulmalik, a food science lecturer and researcher in functional foods and nutrition, took to LinkedIn on October 21, 2026, to celebrate her mother's latest milestone.

Nigerian nurse with four degrees earns second PhD at UNILORIN. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Aisha Jumai Abdulmalik, Instagram/@unilorinngr

Source: UGC

While she noted that she herself holds three distinctions and a first-class degree, she made clear the post was not about her own achievements.

UNILORIN PhD graduate: A career built on dedication

Abdulmalik's mother is a practising peri-operative nurse and holds the distinction of being the first pioneer provost of the College of Nursing at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital in Ilorin, Nigeria.

She is also a registered midwife, a registered teacher with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), a registered nurse educator, and an adjunct lecturer in the Department of Nursing at the University of Ilorin.

Her full list of qualifications spans six academic credentials: a Bachelor's in Health Education, a Bachelor's in Nursing Science, a Master's in Public Health Education, a Master's in Nursing Science, a PhD in Health Education, and now a PhD in Nursing Science.

UNILORIN PhD graduate: "Double Dr." goes viral

Abdulmalik humorously suggested that her mother could now be addressed as "Dr Dr." or "Double Dr.", a playful nod to the rarity of holding two doctoral degrees.

The post quickly attracted attention, with many users marvelling at the older woman's commitment to scholarship alongside a demanding professional career.

Abdulmalik also used the post to appeal for international opportunities, both a fully funded PhD abroad for herself and a sabbatical placement at an overseas university for her mother.

UNILORIN PhD graduate: Reactions online

The post drew a wave of responses, many drawing a direct line between the mother's achievements and her daughter's own academic record.

Haleemah Ahamd wrote:

"This is really impressive Aisha. No wonder, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and children are said to get their intelligence from their mothers. Baarakallahu feekum to you and your inspiring mum."

Rashidat Ali added:

"Wow. And I'm yet to see the offspring of an educator perform poorly in academics. Congratulations to your family, more wins and successes."

Mbeke Chukwuka raised a practical point with a touch of humour:

"2 PhDs with No LinkedIn account? As how na😂 Congratulations mum. So far she wants to cross boundaries by seeking overseas opportunities, LinkedIn account is not negotiable."

Legit.ng reported that a lady who was the best student from nursery 2 to SS3 had graduated from UNILORIN in style.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILORIN graduate who had 184 in JAMB had achieved a first-class degree in Agriculture.

Young lady graduates from UNILORIN at 19

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had bagged a first-class degree in Economics from UNILORIN at 19.

The fresh graduate shared the news on LinkedIn on October 21, 2026, announcing that she had completed her Bachelor of Science in Economics with first-class honours.

The announcement quickly drew attention, given the combination of her age and her professional credentials.

Source: Legit.ng