Amuzat Abdullahi graduated from the University of Ilorin's Chemistry department with a record CGPA out of 5.00

He was named the Best Graduating Student in Chemistry for four consecutive years while holding multiple leadership positions simultaneously

His results placed him among the Top 3 Best Graduating Students across the entire University of Ilorin, amongst other achievements

Amuzat Adedeyo Abdullahi, a Chemistry graduate from the University of Ilorin, has announced that he finished his undergraduate degree with a CGPA of 4.94 out of 5.00, the highest the department has ever recorded.

Writing on LinkedIn in October 2026, Abdullahi shared the full scope of his achievements, noting that his result placed him among the top three best graduating students across the entire university.

UNILORIN chemistry graduate who won 4 scholarships breaks record with CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/ Abdullahi Amuzat

Source: UGC

He also finished as the second-best graduating student in the Faculty of Physical Sciences and the second-overall best male graduating student at UNILORIN.

UNILORIN chemistry graduate won 4 scholarships

Abdullahi's academic performance was not a one-off effort. He maintained his position as the best student in the Chemistry department for all four years of his degree, earning the University Scholarship Prize for Best Student in the Department three separate times.

His research work also earned him an ESI Undergraduate Research Grant, while the Abdulkabir Aliyu Foundation awarded him a scholarship in recognition of his achievements.

Beyond the classroom, he accumulated a notable list of honours, including the Faculty of Physical Sciences Best Academic Performance award, the SCSN Scholar of the Year award, Most Outstanding Student (Male), and Most Versatile Student. He also finished as first runner-up in the SCSN National Inter-University Chemistry Competition.

UNILORIN first-class graduate breaks record with CGPA

Abdullahi was equally active outside his studies. He served as President of the Students' Chemical Society of Nigeria (SCSN) at the UNILORIN chapter and rose to become National Vice President for the North Central Region at the SCSN National Headquarters. He also held the role of Academic Director at the American Chemical Society International Students Chapter, UNILORIN, and served as Director of Studies for the MSSN Faculty of Physical and Life Sciences.

In his LinkedIn post, he acknowledged that keeping up with academics, leadership, and research simultaneously tested him considerably. "Balancing academics, leadership, research, and service was not always easy," he wrote, adding that demanding periods and sacrifices helped shape his character beyond what lectures alone could offer.

He closed his announcement with gratitude, crediting his family, lecturers, mentors, and friends for their roles in his journey. "Alhamdulillahi Rabbil-'Alamin," he wrote. "Every achievement is a reminder of Allah's mercy and guidance."

Congratulations pour in for UNILORIN first-class graduate

Mosopefoluwa Esuruoso said:

"I am so happy and proud of you"

Ojo Olamide Femi said:

"Congratulations Great man!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng