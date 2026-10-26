WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has publicly acknowledged the flood of condolences she received after a family loss

Her mother, Kamene Okonjo, reportedly passed away on Sunday, October 25

Okonjo-Iweala described her mother as someone who lived a quality life and said the family is grateful for the time they had with her

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation and former Nigerian Minister of Finance, has publicly expressed gratitude to friends and followers who reached out with condolences following the death of her mother, Kamene Okonjo.

Kamene Okonjo reportedly died on Sunday, 25 October, at the age of 95, leaving behind a family now navigating both grief and an outpouring of public sympathy.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks on the sudden demise of mother Photo Credit: @NOIweala

Source: Twitter

In a statement addressed to those who sent messages, Okonjo-Iweala wrote: "Today, I have been overwhelmed with messages of condolences and tributes to my wonderful mother. I just want to thank all my friends and followers and let you know how appreciative my entire family and I are of your support."

Okonjo-Iweala reflects on mother's life

The WTO chief reflected on her mother's life with warmth, adding: "My mother lived a quality life till the end, and we are very grateful we had her for so long. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

Okonjo-Iweala is one of Nigeria's most prominent international figures, having served multiple terms as the country's Finance Minister before being appointed to lead the WTO. Her mother, Kamene Okonjo, was a respected figure in her own right, and news of her passing drew an immediate response from well-wishers across the globe.

See her full statement on X here:

President Tinubu, Okonjo-Iweala meet again in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu met with the DG of the World Trade Organisation at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

Also at the meeting with the President was Dr Ali Pate, a former minister of state for health and recently confirmed ministerial nominee of Tinubu.

Okonjo-Iweala and Pet served as ministers under former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was defeated by Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election.

Source: Legit.ng