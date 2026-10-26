Don Jazzy launched a surprise cash giveaway on X, calling it a 'small El Niño' for lucky fans

The Mavin Records founder sent out transfers ranging from ₦500,000 to ₦2 million for rent, school fees, and medical bills

Fans flooded the music producer's replies with emotional testimonies as Nigeria battles extreme El Niño heat

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has sent fans into a frenzy after launching a spontaneous cash giveaway on X, cheekily naming it a "small El Niño" in a nod to the brutal weather conditions currently gripping the country.

On Sunday, October 25, 2026, the Mavin Records founder posted: "Ok long time no Don's blessings. Make I do small El nino for some people."

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy offers financial support to Nigerians facing different needs, including rent, school fees, medical bills and business expenses. Photo: donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The announcement triggered an immediate flood of responses, with fans sharing account details, stating how much they needed and why, from unpaid rent and school fees to medical emergencies and business tools.

Don Jazzy's 'El Niño' cash transfers

Don Jazzy asked fans to provide "Account details. How much needed. What it's needed for," before confirming that transfers were going out.

Documented payments included several ₦500,000 sends, a ₦750,000 transfer, at least one ₦1 million disbursement, and a ₦2 million transfer.

The giveaway coincided with Nigeria's ongoing El Niño weather crisis, which has pushed temperatures to as high as 41°C in parts of the north.

The producer later noted he was stepping away to focus on work, but promised to pick up again later.

Don Jazzy has a well-documented history of financially supporting fans during moments of personal hardship, and Sunday's session underscored that tradition, with many describing the transfers as timely relief during one of Nigeria's most difficult weather periods in recent memory.

Check out Don Jazzy's X post announcing cash giveaway below:

Fans react to Don Jazzy's generosity

The replies section on X quickly became a space of raw emotion, with recipients sharing how the funds arrived at a critical moment.

@CMichealino wrote:

"Jesus Christ….THANK YOU SO MUCH DON BABA….MY HANDS ARE SHAKING…..GOD BLESS YOU SIR…I AM SO SO GRATEFUL FOR THIS 😳😳😳😳😳❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

@elswago10 said:

"God is good!!! I will never stop praising God. Thank you so much baba Don. May you never fall, you really ease my burden 😭🥺 God bless you sir"

@Getjiggyhoryin wrote:

"yeeeeeeeee baba, thank youuuu so much God go bless you God go continue to lift you up i really really appreciate you baba😭😭❤️ thank youuu so much"

@Vickykasy reacted:

"Jesus!! 😳😳😳 Thank you so much sir omg!! I'm shaking, God bless you more sir. I'm so grateful!! Omg! May God almighty continue to protect you! You just made my year o 💃💃💃"

@oyedega shared:

"Ah thank you Boss I've received it and am shouting with joy over here God bless you sir 🙏🏾❤️🫡"

Mavin Records founder Don Jazzy sparks emotional reactions as Nigerians express gratitude after receiving financial assistance amid extreme heat in Nigeria. Photo: donjazzy

Source: Instagram

BBNaija’s Mercedes appeals to Don Jazzy for financial assistance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija Season 11 housemate Mercedes appealed to Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy for financial assistance to secure her own accommodation.

In a post on X on Sunday, October 25, 2026, she explained that she was struggling to rebuild her life after the reality show and said having her own space would help her feel safer and achieve greater stability.

Mercedes also disclosed that her current home prevented her from practising pole dancing indoors, forcing her to use an outdoor balcony where the weather disrupted her sessions, while fellow housemate Bluethopia and other social media users expressed support.

Source: Legit.ng