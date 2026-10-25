A coalition of over 30 pastoralist organisations has issued a set of urgent demands to President Tinubu and the National Assembly

The group says the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development lacks the funding and reach to fulfil its mandate

Pastoralist leaders warn that a decade of farmer-herder conflict has claimed more than 20,000 lives and cannot be solved by force alone

Abuja, FCT - A coalition of pastoralist groups has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to treat Nigeria's livestock sector as the trillion-naira economic force it is, while demanding an immediate stop to what they describe as the systematic criminalisation of Fulani herders.

The Kautal Pulaaku Fulbe Association of Nigeria, operating under the Confederation of Pastoralist NGOs (CONPA), made the appeal at a press conference held in Abuja on Sunday, October 25. General Secretary Abdullahi Ardo spoke on behalf of the coalition, which represents more than 30 organisations and millions of herders across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Abdullahi Ardo, general secretary of Kautal Pulaaku Fulbe Association, speaks on behalf of a coalition demanding protection for pastoralists and reforms in the livestock sector. Photo: Kautal

Source: UGC

Ardo acknowledged Tinubu's decision to establish a dedicated Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, describing it as a breakthrough after six decades of advocacy. However, the group warned that the ministry remains largely inactive at the grassroots level.

"Livestock is a N30 trillion economy. It cannot be treated with levity," he said.

Livestock: Fulani leaders highlight three policy demands

To unlock that value, the coalition outlined three specific policy demands: allocating at least 30 per cent of the national agricultural budget to the Ministry of Livestock Development, gazetting all 417 existing grazing reserves to protect them legally, and launching pilot ranches alongside commercial fodder production schemes across all six geopolitical zones.

Beyond economics, the group raised alarm over what it called the growing tendency to treat an entire ethnic community as criminal. The coalition said that the labelling of Fulani pastoralists as bandits and kidnappers by security agencies and media outlets has contributed to jungle justice, hate speech, and the extrajudicial killing of innocent herders, women, and children.

"Criminals are criminals and have no tribe," Ardo said, urging authorities to arrest and prosecute individuals rather than targeting communities.

The group cited recent violence in Plateau, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states, saying hundreds of pastoralists have been killed, thousands of cattle stolen, and entire Ruga settlements burnt down with little media attention, compensation, or protection from security forces.

Pointing to more than 20,000 deaths recorded over a decade of farmer-herder clashes, the coalition urged Tinubu to convene a National Dialogue and Reconciliation bringing together Miyetti Allah, traditional rulers, the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Jama'atu Nasril Islam, security agencies, and state governments.

President Tinubu is urged by a coalition of Fulani pastoralist groups to increase funding for Nigeria's livestock sector and end ethnic profiling. Photo: Kautal

Source: UGC

Herders urged to keep cattle off farmlands

At the same time, the leadership challenged pastoralist communities to hold themselves accountable, urging herders to keep cattle off farmlands, report criminal elements within their ranks, and invest in education for their children.

The coalition announced plans for a nationwide sensitisation campaign covering all six geopolitical zones, calling for "justice without discrimination, security without exclusion, development without marginalisation, and peaceful coexistence based on mutual respect and the rule of law."

Bodejo: Miyetti Allah Writes Tinubu

In another report, the Miyetti Allah Kautal recently called on President Tinubu to step into the detention of its national leader, Abdullahi Bello-Bodejo, urging that his constitutional rights and personal liberty be respected.

Idris Gidado-Bebeji, the association's North Central Chairman, made the appeal at a press conference in Karu, Nasarawa state. The group also called on the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; the leadership of the All Progressives Congress; the DSS; and international bodies including Amnesty International to weigh in on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng