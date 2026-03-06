A University of Ilorin student said he experienced depression, insomnia and migraines after getting his first carryover

In his viral post, he revealed the emotional struggle lasted about three weeks before he regained focus on his studies

The Unilorin student claimed that he later retook the course despite test clashes and eventually passed with a score of 51 out of 100

A student of the University of Ilorin has sparked conversations on social media after opening up about the emotional struggles he experienced after having a carryover for the first time.

The student, identified on X as @TheSoburMS, shared his experience while reacting to a post by another user, @nwidele, who had asked whether students cried when they got their first carryover.

@nwidele questioned:

"We all cried when we got our first carryover right??"

University of Ilorin student shares carryover journey

Responding to the question, the Unilorin student who is now in his final year, said his reaction went beyond tears, sharing that the situation affected him deeply.

According to him, the academic setback pushed him into a brief period of depression, during which he struggled with insomnia and migraines.

He explained that it took him about three weeks to recover emotionally before he could regain focus on his studies.

After regaining stability, he said he retook the course and worked hard to pass it despite facing additional challenges.

The student disclosed that the tests for the carryover course clashed with examinations for higher-level courses, which made the situation even more difficult.

Despite the pressure, he eventually passed the course with a score of 51 out of 100, just above the pass mark.

He noted that the experience remained unforgettable for him, especially because the failure occurred after he missed an examination while representing the school in another activity.

Reflecting on the moment, he said:

"No, I didn’t.

I did more than cry.

I slid into brief depression.

Had insomnias and migraines.

Healed after three weeks.

Retook the course.

Tests clashed with higher level courses.

Scored 51/100.

(Mind you 49/100 is carryover)

Will never forget that lecturer.

Induction day, I will ask again.

And you’ll need to tell me:

Who fails a student…

for missing an exam…

to go rep the school."

See his X post below:

Reactions to Unilorin student's carryover situation

His post has since attracted reactions online. Some of the comments are below.

@feranm5 wrote:

"I feel sad for you but you're now in final year. You've healed."

@Kelzmyguy_ said:

"LA should have helped you. Also there's usually a letter issued from director of sports if it's sport related but I don't even know the scenario. It is well."

@TheDosunmuNg commented:

"Walahi some lecturer no send ooo. But me I dey use my unionism influence ooo."

@heisdmj commented:

"This isn't funny at all. I sometimes wonder what excites their lecturers in seeing their student fail."

