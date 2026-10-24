NUJ Honours FCC Commissioner Peter Eze for Youth Leadership in Enugu

The award was presented at the 2026 Correspondents' Chapel Press Week in Enugu on Thursday night

Eze was recognised alongside a minister, a senior police officer and other prominent figures

The FCC Commissioner spoke about what the recognition means for his commitment to young Nigerians

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State Council, Correspondents' Chapel, has presented an Award of Excellence for Outstanding Youth Leadership to Hon. Peter Ogbonna Eze, the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Commissioner representing Enugu State.

The honour was conferred on Thursday night, 22 October 2026, during the grand finale of the 2026 Correspondents' Chapel Press Week at the NUJ Press Centre on Rangers Avenue, Enugu. The event was chaired by Chief Anthony Ani, SAN, a former Attorney General of Enugu State, and held under the theme "Strengthening Democracy Through Responsible Journalism: 2027 Polls in Focus."

Hon. Peter Ogbonna Eze, Federal Character Commission commissioner representing Enugu State, receives the NUJ Award of Excellence for Outstanding Youth Leadership in Enugu.

Source: UGC

Why Peter Eze Was Award - NUJ

Eze's recognition centred on his efforts in youth empowerment, skills development and talent discovery, as well as his work connecting young Nigerians with employment and career openings.

He was among several prominent figures honoured on the night. Other recipients included the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi; the Deputy National Chairman South of the APC, Barrister Ben Nwoye; the Executive Director of PRODA, Dr Peter Ogbobe; and the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa.

Accepting his plaque, Eze described the recognition as deeply meaningful precisely because it came from journalists. "The honour is appreciated, the responsibility is understood, and the commitment to service remains unwavering," he said.

He called on members of the press to continue serving as the nation's conscience through courageous and balanced reporting, and framed the award not as a celebration of past work but as a challenge to do more.

FCC Commissioner Peter Eze was honoured alongside Minister of Works Dave Umahi and other prominent figures at the 2026 Correspondents' Chapel Press Week in Enugu.

Source: UGC

A key initiative associated with Eze's youth agenda is the Peter Eze Youth Connect 2026, which brought thousands of young people together for mentorship sessions, career guidance and access to professional development resources. The programme aims to close the gap between young Nigerians and available opportunities by linking them with institutions, professionals and stakeholders equipped to support their career and economic goals.

Through the initiative, Eze has sought to build platforms for networking and career exploration, enabling young people to pursue greater economic independence at a time when unemployment and skills shortages remain pressing concerns across the country.

Source: Legit.ng