Francis Olusegun graduated from the University of Ilorin with a flawless 5.00 CGPA across four academic sessions

The mathematics graduate's parents have no formal education, yet he became the first in his family to earn a first-class degree

Olusegun faced a broken phone and financial hardship during his studies but refused to let either derail his ambitions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ilorin, Kwara State - A mathematics graduate of the University of Ilorin, Francis Olusegun, has completed his 2025/2026 degree with a perfect 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average, claiming the title of best graduating student from his department.

Olusegun credited his achievement to self-belief, consistency, adaptability and a firm determination to succeed.

A UNILORIN mathematics graduate earns a perfect 5.00 CGPA despite financial hardship. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, he stated this during an interview with the Union of Campus Journalists at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

He said the ambition to finish with a perfect score took shape early.

"I began to imagine graduating with a 5.00 CGPA after seeing my 100-level results. That was when the thought came to me that we could actually break the record," he said.

He added that the goal had deeper roots:

"I already had the mindset that I wanted to become the overall best graduating student wherever I found myself."

His affection for mathematics dates back to primary school and, by his account, made the subject an easy choice at university level.

"There is a connection between me and Mathematics, and that made it easy for me to choose it," he said.

Sustaining a perfect average across eight semesters required more than discipline. Olusegun said he relied on mental conditioning as much as study technique.

"Even before I started reading or doing anything, I had already won in my mind," he said.

Rather than following a fixed timetable, he developed a flexible approach, revisiting class material on the day it was taught and seeking additional resources to work through complex topics.

The journey was not without difficulty. His mobile phone broke down during his first year and could not be repaired before his first-semester examinations, a period he described as particularly hard.

A friend stepped in, lending him a spare device so he could continue studying. Financial pressures were also a recurring challenge, but Olusegun said he dealt with them by asking for help rather than allowing them to become excuses.

"I believe there is no excuse for failure," he said.

With both parents lacking formal education, external academic pressure was absent.

"I pushed myself because I knew what I wanted to achieve," he said.

He also credited his church members, friends and alumni of his department for providing support in various forms throughout his studies.

The convocation at which Olusegun will receive his degree is part of the university's 41st ceremony for the 2025/2026 academic session, scheduled to run from 21 to 23 October.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN) announced that 16,152 graduands would receive qualifications at the event, including 365 students graduating with first-class honours.

Looking ahead, Olusegun said he intends to pursue postgraduate studies, with interests in mathematical biology, infectious disease modelling and the application of artificial intelligence to public health challenges. "This is only the beginning of my greatness," he said.

LASU best graduating student wins N10m cash prize

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide emerged as the overall best graduating student of Lagos State University for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Aerospace Engineering student graduated with a CGPA of 4.97 and First-Class Honours at LASU's 29th and 30th combined convocation.

The Sunbeth Excellence Partnership Programme awarded Oluolamide N10 million in recognition of his academic performance.

Source: Legit.ng