Hong Kong's Immigration Department runs a Working Holiday Scheme open to nationals of participating countries aged 18 to 30

The scheme allows eligible foreigners to take up short-term employment and enrol in study or training courses while holidaying in Hong Kong

Approved applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis, with an annual quota set for each participating country

Hong Kong's Immigration Department has outlined the conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can qualify for the city's Working Holiday Scheme, a programme designed to strengthen cultural and educational ties between Hong Kong and its partner countries.

The scheme targets passport holders aged between 18 and 30 who ordinarily reside in one of the participating countries and whose main purpose for travelling to Hong Kong is leisure.

Hong Kong lists 6 conditions foreigners must meet for working holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

While on holiday, successful applicants are permitted to take up short-term employment and enrol in brief study or training courses during their stay.

Who Qualifies for Hong Kong Working Holiday scheme?

1. To be considered eligible, an applicant must hold a valid national passport issued by a participating country and must be ordinarily residing there at the time of application. Citizens from the Netherlands are subject to an additional requirement: they must be habitually residing in the European part of the Netherlands specifically.

2. Beyond nationality and age, applicants must demonstrate that their primary intention is to holiday in Hong Kong rather than work full-time.

3. They are also required to show financial proof that they can support themselves throughout their stay, whether through bank statements or savings account records.

4. The scheme targets passport holders aged between 18 and 30.

5. Holding a return air ticket, or having enough funds to purchase one, is another firm requirement.

6. The final condition concerns insurance. Every applicant must commit to maintaining valid medical, healthcare, hospitalisation, repatriation, and liability insurance cover for the entire duration of their time in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Working Holiday: How applications are processed

Countries that have signed a bilateral Working Holiday Scheme agreement with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region are each allocated an annual quota of available visas. Once applications open, spots are filled strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning early submission significantly improves an applicant's chances of securing a place before the quota is exhausted.

The scheme reflects Hong Kong's broader effort to deepen bilateral relationships with partner nations through people-to-people exchange, giving young foreigners the opportunity to experience life in the city while contributing through short-term work and study.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng