Hong Kong has announced that citizens of 7 African countries qualify for 90-day visa-free entry under its current travel policy

Eligible travellers must hold a valid passport, an onward or return ticket, and proof of sufficient funds for their stay

Unlike many destinations, Hong Kong charges no visa application fee and issues a printed landing slip instead of a passport stamp for those qualified

Hong Kong has confirmed that citizens of seven African countries can enter the territory visa-free for stays of up to 90 days, drawing renewed attention to one of Asia's most generous visa-free arrangements for African travellers.

The conditions for visa-free access are relatively straightforward. Qualified travellers must hold a passport valid for at least one month beyond their planned departure date, though some sources advise ensuring at least six months of validity depending on nationality.

Hong Kong states the African countries that can enter the country for 90 days. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Requirements for visa-free entry into Hong Kong

Visa-free eligible visitors must also present an onward or return ticket and show they have sufficient funds to support themselves throughout their stay without taking up employment. Notably, the visa-free entry process has no application fee, and travellers are not required to fill in an arrival card upon landing. Instead, immigration officials issue a small printed landing slip in place of a traditional passport stamp.

Which African countries made visa-free list

The seven countries represent a mix of East African, Southern African, and North African nations. The list includes:

1. Botswana

2. Egypt

3. Kenya

4. Malawi

5. Mauritius

6. Seychelles

7. Tanzania

The arrangement does not cover citizens of the remaining African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa, who would need to apply for a visa before travelling to Hong Kong.

The 90-day permitted duration makes Hong Kong one of the more accessible destinations in Asia for eligible African passport holders, especially given the absence of fees or pre-arrival paperwork.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Hong Kong announced 98 countries whose citizens qualify for 90-day visa-free entry.

Malaysia gives special travel conditions to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia announced visa requirements for Nigerians and other African travellers, including an air-only entry condition for many countries.

The rule means affected travellers cannot enter Malaysia by land or sea, even with a valid visa. Find out which African countries are covered and how the condition works.

Source: Legit.ng