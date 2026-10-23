Saudi Arabia has unveiled the Special Talent Residency programme targeting top professionals in leadership, healthcare, science, and research

The programme offers a range of privileges, including family residency, exemption from expat fees, and eligibility for permanent residency

Foreign professionals accepted into the scheme will be able to own real estate, conduct business, and move freely between employers

Saudi Arabia has outlined the full list of benefits available to foreign professionals applying for its Special Talent Residency programme, which also applies in 2026.

The initiative, announced by the Saudi government, is designed to draw exceptional talent from across the globe, with a focus on individuals in executive leadership, healthcare, scientific research, and related fields.

Saudi Arabia’s special residence permit offers talented foreigners 11 benefits. Photo credit: Wung Yu Liang, Bastien Ohier

Source: Getty Images

Authorities say the programme is part of a broader effort to strengthen local capacity, stimulate innovation, and grow investment in human capital.

Saudi Arabia's Special Talent Residency: General benefits

Professionals admitted under the programme will be entitled to the following benefits:

1. The right to reside in Saudi Arabia with family members, including parents, spouses, and children under the age of 25.

2. Flexibility to move from one employer or establishment to another.

3. Exemption from fees typically imposed on expatriates, their dependants, and companions.

4. The ability to exit and return to Saudi Arabia without requiring a visa, for both the primary residency holder and their family members.

5. Entitlement to obtain visit visas for relatives.

6. Access to airport tracks reserved for Saudi citizens and GCC nationals.

7. The right for spouses, dependants, and their children to work in the private sector and transfer between establishments.

8. The ability to conduct business in accordance with the Kingdom's Investment Law.

9. The right to own and hold usufruct rights over real estate.

Saudi Arabia's Special Talent Residency: Special benefits

Beyond the general privileges, the programme also includes two additional provisions:

10. Eligibility for permanent residency upon meeting the relevant conditions.

11. Exemption of the primary residency holder from the Nitaqat programme, which governs the ratio of Saudi nationals to foreign workers within private sector companies.

The Saudi government has positioned the residency scheme as a tool for attracting high-calibre professionals who can integrate into Saudi society while contributing to the country's long-term development goals.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had published the amount that foreigners must pay for its five-year special talent residence permit.

Saudi Arabia: How foreign professionals can get permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had shared how foreign professionals can qualify for its permanent residency.

The Saudi government's Special Talent Residency programme targets exceptional professionals working in executive leadership, healthcare, science, and research.

According to the government, the initiative is aimed at strengthening local capabilities through knowledge exchange and investment in human capital.

Source: Legit.ng