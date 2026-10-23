Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs announced an extension of its visa-free travel policy for citizens of three Southeast Asian countries

The extension covers Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines under Taiwan's New Southbound Policy, with a firm expiry date attached

A separate travel facilitation programme for five other countries was also extended, while Cambodian citizens lost access to both schemes

Taiwan has extended visa-free entry for citizens of three countries for another year, according to an official announcement from the Bureau of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The extension, published on 17 July 2026, took effect from 1 August 2026 and runs on a trial basis until 31 July 2027.

Taiwan grants visa-free travel extensions to 3 countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The policy falls under Taiwan's "New Southbound Policy," a diplomatic and economic framework designed to deepen ties with Southeast and South Asian nations.

Below are the three countries with extended visa-free entry:

1. Thailand

2. Brunei

3. The Philippines

Taiwan: What extended visa policy covers

Alongside the visa-free arrangement for Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines, Taiwan also confirmed an extension of the "Kuan-Hong Project," a separate travel facilitation scheme covering citizens of:

1. India

2. Indonesia

3. Vietnam

4. Myanmar

5. Laos.

That programme will remain in place until 31 December of the following year. The Travel Authorisation Certificate conditional visa-free programme also continues under its existing terms.

However, not all countries in the region retained their access. Cambodian citizens will no longer benefit from either the visa-free policy or the Kuan-Hong Project starting 1 August 2026, when both measures cease to apply to them.

Taiwan's broader visa ambitions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it will continue reviewing its visa policies and pursuing improved travel treatment for Taiwanese citizens abroad, signalling that the current arrangements are part of a broader, ongoing diplomatic effort rather than a one-off measure.

The announcement had attracted over 11,000 views on the Bureau of Consular Affairs' official page by the time of publication, reflecting strong public interest in the policy update across the region.

Read the full official announcement from Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Taiwan named only one African country whose citizens can enjoy visa-free entry for 90 days.

Thailand: Countries with 30-day visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand revised the visa-exemption rules, which cut visa-free stays from 60 days to 30 for most eligible travellers.

The changes affect travellers from 93 countries and territories, while Mauritius and Seychelles will get only 15 days visa-free. Officials say stronger screening will also help close loopholes that allow visa privileges to be used for illegal purposes.

Source: Legit.ng