Ifeoluwa Osadumi graduated with a Second Class Upper from Redeemer's University at an age when many are still awaiting JAMB results

Throughout her academic journey, she was consistently the youngest and smallest student in her class, often hiding her age from peers

Her father's reaction to the announcement quickly drew attention online, touching many who followed her story

For most young Nigerians, 18 is the age of first attempts at JAMB, of figuring out life after secondary school. For Ifeoluwa Osadumi Racheal, it is the age at which she collected a university degree.

The young graduate made waves on LinkedIn in October 2026 after sharing the news of her graduation with a BSc in Accounting from Redeemer's University, finishing with a Second Class Upper division and a CGPA of 4.21.

Redeemer's University student celebrates as she bags degree at 18. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ifeoluwa Osadumi

Source: UGC

What made the announcement particularly striking was her age — she had completed the entire programme before turning 19.

Redeemer's University student graduates at 18

In her LinkedIn post, Ifeoluwa recalled what it felt like to be perpetually the youngest and smallest person in every classroom she ever sat in. Rather than using that position as motivation that others recognised, she often found herself battling quiet dismissal from those around her.

"People would often look down on me and underestimate me," she wrote, adding that she sometimes lied about her age simply to sidestep the judgement that came with being so young.

Yet throughout it all, her academic record told a different story. She described herself as consistently ranking among the best students in her class, a quiet but steady rebuttal to every person who assumed her size or age reflected her ability.

Reactions as Redeemer's University student bags degree at 18

Her father, Oluwaseun Michael Osadumi, was among the first to respond publicly, writing:

"Congratulations dear Daughter. This is the beginning of your greatness."

Michelle Scott added her voice to the celebrations:

"Congrats, you are never too young to set goals and achieve them. It takes perseverance to finish what you started. May God's blessings shine upon your journey."

Orji Josephine Chidimma, equally enthusiastic, wrote:

"Congratulations on attaining this milestone. The 'small girl' is going to do even greater exploits. It gets better from here!"

For many Nigerians watching the japa wave carry increasing numbers of young graduates abroad in search of opportunity, Ifeoluwa's story serves as a reminder of what determination looks like before the hard choices even begin.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng