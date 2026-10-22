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Hong Kong Announces 98 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for 90-Day Visa-Free Entry
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Hong Kong Announces 98 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for 90-Day Visa-Free Entry

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • Hong Kong has published the full list of countries and territories whose nationals can visit for up to 90 days without a visa
  • Several African nations made the list, including Kenya, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Mauritius, and Seychelles
  • The list covers over 90 countries and territories across Africa, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific

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Hong Kong's Immigration Department has released the official list of countries and territories whose nationals qualify for visa-free entry into the Special Administrative Region for stays of up to 90 days.

The full list covers more than 90 countries and territories spanning Africa, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific.

Hong Kong lists the nationals that qualify for 90-day entry without visa
Hong Kong lists the countries that qualify for its 90-day visa-free entry. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Countries on Hong Kong's visa-free list

The following countries and territories are eligible for 90-day visa-free visits to Hong Kong SAR:

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  1. Andorra
  2. Anguilla
  3. Antigua & Barbuda
  4. Argentina
  5. Australia
  6. Austria
  7. Bahamas
  8. Barbados
  9. Belgium
  10. Belize
  11. Bermuda
  12. Botswana
  13. Brazil
  14. Britain (British Overseas Territories citizens, British Overseas citizens, British subjects and British Protected persons)
  15. British Antarctic Territory
  16. British Indian Ocean Territory
  17. British V!rgin Islands
  18. Brunei Darussalam
  19. Bulgaria
  20. Canada
  21. Cayman Islands
  22. Chile
  23. Croatia
  24. Cyprus (Republic of)
  25. Czech Republic
  26. Denmark
  27. Dominica (Commonwealth of)
  28. Ecuador
  29. Egypt
  30. Estonia
  31. Falkland Islands & Dependencies
  32. Faroe Islands
  33. Fiji
  34. Finland
  35. France
  36. Germany
  37. Gibraltar
  38. Greece
  39. Greenland
  40. Grenada
  41. Guyana
  42. Hungary
  43. Iceland
  44. Ireland (Republic of)
  45. Israel
  46. Italy
  47. Jamaica
  48. Japan
  49. Kenya
  50. Kiribati
  51. Korea (Republic of)
  52. Latvia
  53. Liechtenstein
  54. Lithuania
  55. Luxembourg
  56. Malawi
  57. Malaysia
  58. Maldives
  59. Malta
  60. Mauritius
  61. Mexico
  62. Montserrat
  63. Namibia
  64. Nauru
  65. Netherlands
  66. New Zealand
  67. Norway
  68. Papua New Guinea
  69. Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie & Oeno Islands
  70. Poland
  71. Portugal
  72. Romania
  73. Saudi Arabia
  74. Seychelles
  75. Singapore
  76. Slovak Republic
  77. Slovenia
  78. Spain
  79. St. Helena
  80. St. Helena Dependencies (Ascension, Tristan da Cunha)
  81. St. Kitts and Nevis
  82. St. Lucia
  83. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  84. Sweden
  85. Switzerland
  86. Tanzania
  87. The South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
  88. The Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia
  89. Tonga
  90. Trinidad & Tobago
  91. Türkiye
  92. Turks and Caicos Islands
  93. Tuvalu
  94. United States of America (except US diplomatic passport holders)
  95. Vanuatu
  96. Venezuela
  97. Zambia
  98. Zimbabwe

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In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US published an updated list of 50 countries whose nationals must post a visa bond before receiving an American visa.

Mongolia mentions countries on visa-free list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mongolia announced its temporary visa-free policy for citizens of 34 countries, allowing eligible tourists to stay for up to 30 days in 2026.

Visitors who need more time can apply once for an extra 30 days, but no African country is on the list.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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