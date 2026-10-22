Hong Kong Announces 98 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for 90-Day Visa-Free Entry
- Hong Kong has published the full list of countries and territories whose nationals can visit for up to 90 days without a visa
- Several African nations made the list, including Kenya, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Mauritius, and Seychelles
- The list covers over 90 countries and territories across Africa, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific
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Hong Kong's Immigration Department has released the official list of countries and territories whose nationals qualify for visa-free entry into the Special Administrative Region for stays of up to 90 days.
The full list covers more than 90 countries and territories spanning Africa, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific.
Countries on Hong Kong's visa-free list
The following countries and territories are eligible for 90-day visa-free visits to Hong Kong SAR:
- Andorra
- Anguilla
- Antigua & Barbuda
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Britain (British Overseas Territories citizens, British Overseas citizens, British subjects and British Protected persons)
- British Antarctic Territory
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- British V!rgin Islands
- Brunei Darussalam
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Chile
- Croatia
- Cyprus (Republic of)
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominica (Commonwealth of)
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Falkland Islands & Dependencies
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guyana
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland (Republic of)
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Korea (Republic of)
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Montserrat
- Namibia
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Papua New Guinea
- Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie & Oeno Islands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Saudi Arabia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
- Spain
- St. Helena
- St. Helena Dependencies (Ascension, Tristan da Cunha)
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tanzania
- The South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
- The Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia
- Tonga
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Türkiye
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Tuvalu
- United States of America (except US diplomatic passport holders)
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US published an updated list of 50 countries whose nationals must post a visa bond before receiving an American visa.
Mongolia mentions countries on visa-free list
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mongolia announced its temporary visa-free policy for citizens of 34 countries, allowing eligible tourists to stay for up to 30 days in 2026.
Visitors who need more time can apply once for an extra 30 days, but no African country is on the list.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng