Hong Kong has published the full list of countries and territories whose nationals can visit for up to 90 days without a visa

Several African nations made the list, including Kenya, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Mauritius, and Seychelles

The list covers over 90 countries and territories across Africa, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific

Hong Kong's Immigration Department has released the official list of countries and territories whose nationals qualify for visa-free entry into the Special Administrative Region for stays of up to 90 days.

The full list covers more than 90 countries and territories spanning Africa, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific.

Hong Kong lists the countries that qualify for its 90-day visa-free entry. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries on Hong Kong's visa-free list

The following countries and territories are eligible for 90-day visa-free visits to Hong Kong SAR:

Andorra Anguilla Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Australia Austria Bahamas Barbados Belgium Belize Bermuda Botswana Brazil Britain (British Overseas Territories citizens, British Overseas citizens, British subjects and British Protected persons) British Antarctic Territory British Indian Ocean Territory British V!rgin Islands Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Canada Cayman Islands Chile Croatia Cyprus (Republic of) Czech Republic Denmark Dominica (Commonwealth of) Ecuador Egypt Estonia Falkland Islands & Dependencies Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France Germany Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guyana Hungary Iceland Ireland (Republic of) Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Kenya Kiribati Korea (Republic of) Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malawi Malaysia Maldives Malta Mauritius Mexico Montserrat Namibia Nauru Netherlands New Zealand Norway Papua New Guinea Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie & Oeno Islands Poland Portugal Romania Saudi Arabia Seychelles Singapore Slovak Republic Slovenia Spain St. Helena St. Helena Dependencies (Ascension, Tristan da Cunha) St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sweden Switzerland Tanzania The South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands The Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Türkiye Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu United States of America (except US diplomatic passport holders) Vanuatu Venezuela Zambia Zimbabwe

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US published an updated list of 50 countries whose nationals must post a visa bond before receiving an American visa.

Mongolia mentions countries on visa-free list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mongolia announced its temporary visa-free policy for citizens of 34 countries, allowing eligible tourists to stay for up to 30 days in 2026.

Visitors who need more time can apply once for an extra 30 days, but no African country is on the list.

Source: Legit.ng