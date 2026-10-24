Former Turkish referee Ahmet Çakar has raised objections over Victor Osimhen's man of the match recognition

Osimhen scored Galatasaray's fourth goal in a convincing 4-2 victory over French side Lille

Çakar named three Galatasaray teammates he believes were equally deserving of the honour

A Turkish football commentator has taken issue with Victor Osimhen being named man of the match following Galatasaray's 4-2 win over Lille in France, arguing that at least three of his teammates were just as worthy of the recognition.

The Nigerian striker got on the scoresheet during the clash, netting Galatasaray's fourth goal of the evening in what was an emphatic result for the Turkish club.

Victor Osimhen won MOTM award after Galatasaray beat Lille. Photo by Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

His performance earned him the official UEFA man of the match honour after the final whistle.

Cakar questions Osimhen's MOTM

However, Çakar was not convinced the decision was fair. Speaking on the BTV YouTube channel, the former official argued that other players in the Galatasaray starting lineup had produced displays that should have put them in contention for the award.

“It's unfair that Osimhen was chosen as man of the match," Çakar said, via Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“Osimhen didn't play badly, but there are Barış Alper Yılmaz, Batrakov, and Yunus Akgün.”

Çakar stopped short of criticising Osimhen's overall display, acknowledging the striker performed well on the night.

His objection centred on the strength of the alternatives rather than any shortcoming from the Super Eagles forward.

As noted by Sofascore, Osimhen was the highest-rated Galatasaray player that night with a rating of 7.6, the same as Yunus Akgun.

Osimhen reacts after goal against Lille

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen spoke after scoring his first goal in the UEFA Champions League this season against Lille.

The Nigerian international forward applauded his former club and their supporters and also expressed his delight at securing three points for Galatasaray.

Source: Legit.ng