Australia's Department of Home Affairs published guidelines under Ministerial Direction 117 explaining how partner visa applications can receive priority processing

The government stated that applicants must prove special circumstances of a compassionate nature before their case can be moved up the queue

Authorities warned that all supporting documents must be submitted with the application, as most requests for priority processing are not approved

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the single condition under which foreign spouses and partners can receive faster processing of their visa applications, drawing renewed attention from thousands of people navigating the country's partner visa system.

According to guidelines published on the department's official website, partner visa applications are ordinarily assessed in the order they are received, following Ministerial Direction 117.

Australia explains one requirement that could help foreign spouses get faster visa approval. Photo credit: @The Australian.

Source: UGC

Onshore applications under subclass 820 and 801 receive the highest priority, while offshore applications for the Prospective Marriage visa (subclass 300) and Partner visa (subclass 309 and 100) sit at a lower priority level and typically face longer waiting times.

The 1 Condition for Priority Processing

The department confirmed that it may fast-track a partner visa application under one specific condition: the applicant must demonstrate that the case involves special circumstances of a compassionate nature, and that compelling reasons exist to depart from the standard order of priority.

However, the government was clear that meeting this condition does not guarantee faster processing.

The department noted that other applicants in the queue may have circumstances that are equally or more compelling, meaning priority placement is never automatic.

There is also a strict document requirement attached to any request. The department stated that it will only consider priority processing applications where all supporting documents and information have been submitted at the time of application.

Incomplete applications will not be assessed for priority status.

Additional Eligibility Rules to Know

For applicants already holding a temporary partner visa under subclass 309 or 820, an additional rule applies.

Two full years must have passed since the original application was lodged before the holder becomes eligible for assessment of the permanent visa.

The department confirmed it cannot consider a priority processing request for the permanent visa until this two-year threshold has been met.

All standard legislative requirements must also be satisfied before any application, priority or otherwise, can be granted.

The department's guidelines were last updated on October 7, 2026 and remain in effect for applicants worldwide seeking to join or remain with their partners in Australia.

Australia speaks about assessing Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng