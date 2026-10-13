New Zealand's immigration authority listed eligibility conditions for foreigners hoping to retire in the country on a temporary retirement visitor visa

Applicants must be at least 66 years old and have a minimum of NZD $750,000 available to invest in New Zealand for two years

The visa also covers partners, but they must independently satisfy health, character, and identity requirements before being included in the application

New Zealand has outlined the full requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for its Temporary Retirement Visitor Visa, setting a high financial bar alongside several personal and legal conditions.

Other conditions also point towards the inclusion of a partner in the retirement visa.

New Zealand mentions 5 requirements for foreigners seeking retirement visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for foreigners seeking New Zealand retirement visa

1. Age

According to Immigration New Zealand, applicants must be at least 66 years old and able to demonstrate this through documents such as a birth certificate, passport, or an identity card that confirms their date of birth.

2. Investment requirement

The most significant hurdle for most applicants is the investment requirement. Prospective retirees must have at least NZD $750,000 available to invest within New Zealand for a period of two years. Applicants are required to nominate the type, location, and value of the funds or assets they plan to invest, and supporting evidence can include bank statements, property valuations, share certificates, title deeds, or business ownership documents.

3. Proof of funds

Beyond simply having the funds, applicants must also demonstrate that the money was earned or acquired through lawful means. Acceptable evidence includes tax returns, pay slips, business financial statements, receipts from property sales, and proof of inherited or gifted money.

4. Health requirement

Alongside financial fitness, New Zealand requires applicants to be in good health. Depending on the intended length of stay, officials may request a chest X-ray, a medical examination, or both. Applicants staying for fewer than six months do not ordinarily require a chest X-ray, while those staying under 12 months are generally not required to submit a medical certificate.

5. Character check

On character grounds, anyone with a criminal conviction or who is considered a security risk may be refused a visa. Police certificates become mandatory when the total time spent in New Zealand across all visits reaches 24 months or more, including previous stays under different visa categories.

New Zealand retirement visa: Bring in partner

Applicants wishing to bring a partner may do so, provided their partner meets the health and character requirements independently, and evidence of the relationship, such as a marriage certificate, is submitted alongside the application.

Identity documents, including a valid passport or certified copy, two acceptable photographs, and full English translations of any non-English documents, are also required as part of a complete application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng