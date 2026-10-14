Canada has updated its asylum eligibility rules, introducing two new conditions that took effect on June 3, 2025

One condition targets people who waited more than a year after first entering Canada before filing an asylum claim

The second condition affects migrants who crossed into Canada between ports of entry along the Canada–US land border

Canada has introduced two new eligibility requirements for asylum seekers, and the conditions could affect a significant number of foreigners hoping to have their claims heard by the country's Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB).

The Canadian government announced the changes as part of broader measures under Bill C-12, aimed at strengthening Canada's immigration system and borders. Both requirements apply to all asylum claims made on or after 3 June 2025.

Canada categorises what can affect foreigners seeking asylum. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The 2 new asylum eligibility conditions

Canada's asylum system is designed to protect individuals who can demonstrate a genuine risk of persecution or serious harm. Under the updated rules, the following conditions now determine whether a claim is referred to the IRB:

1. Asylum claims made more than one year after a person's first entry into Canada after 24 June 2020 will not be referred to the IRB, regardless of whether the person subsequently left and re-entered the country.

2. Asylum claims from individuals who crossed into Canada between official ports of entry along the Canada–US land border and who filed their claim after 14 days of crossing will also not be referred to the IRB.

Canada: What else the policy covers

Beyond the two headline conditions, the updated policy also addresses several other areas. The government noted that the changes partly aim to reduce mounting pressure on the asylum system. The government has also issued guidance for unaccompanied minors, and access to a pre-removal risk assessment (PRRA) remains available for those whose claims are not referred to the IRB. Notably, the updates do not alter the existing Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the United States.

The policy changes tighten Canada's immigration framework, particularly for those arriving from or through the United States, and impose clear, time-bound obligations on anyone intending to file an asylum claim after entering the country.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced the African countries whose citizens are affected by visa and permit suspensions.

Canada: Mistakes that delay immigration application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced 10 common mistakes Canada’s immigration authority says can delay visa, residency and citizenship applications.

A missed signature, incorrect photo or late reply to an information request could slow the process. IRCC says applicants can avoid these setbacks by checking every detail before submitting their forms.

Source: Legit.ng