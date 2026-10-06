Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada confirmed an October 1, 2026 announcement that its asylum claim portal will change on November 3, 2026

Claimants with unfinished applications in the IRCC Portal must submit by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 2 or face a new set of questions under the updated form

The changes stem from Bill C-12, which received Royal Assent on March 26, 2026, and targets how refugee claims are collected online

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on October 1, 2026, that its online asylum claim process will change on November 3, 2026, affecting anyone with an unfinished refugee protection application in the IRCC Portal.

The transition follows Royal Assent of the Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act, known as Bill C-12, on March 26, 2026.

IRCC questions and changing how claimants submit information. Photo credit: @MarkCarney

Source: Getty Images

While public debate around the legislation has largely focused on new eligibility rules for refugee claimants, the November 3 rollout targets how claims are collected — specifically the portal's question structure and document upload process.

This was disclosed in a post shared by Immigration News Canada @CanadaImmigra20 on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

What changes on November 3

IRCC will replace the current asylum intake form with a redesigned version that includes additional questions not found in the existing form.

Personal information already saved in an unfinished claim will carry over and will not be deleted, but claimants must revisit every prior response and answer the new questions before submitting.

Anyone who completes and submits their claim through the IRCC Portal by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2026, will not be required to provide extra information because of the portal transition, unless IRCC specifically requests it.

Claims already referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB) are not considered unfinished portal applications and do not need to be resubmitted.

Who needs to act before the cutoff?

The change affects different groups in different ways. Claimants who began an inland refugee claim through the IRCC Portal but have not yet submitted face the most immediate pressure.

Their saved data carries over, but they will have to work through a restructured form.

Claimants directed by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to complete their application online must pay close attention to the November 2 deadline.

If their claim is already linked to a portal account but remains unfinished, their saved information will carry over.

However, if they have not linked their CBSA claim to a portal account by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 2, the information CBSA already collected will not transfer. They will need to link their claim and re-enter all personal and family details from scratch.

People who have not yet started a claim can file before November 2 under the existing form, or wait and begin directly under the new process from November 3 onwards.

Documents required

The core documentation requirements for an in-Canada asylum claim remain unchanged. Every claimant must submit a completed Basis of Claim form explaining why they are seeking refugee protection, along with a valid passport, travel document, or other identity document.

Anyone using a representative must also include a signed Use of a Representative form (IMM 5476).

The November 2 deadline is not a general cutoff for making an asylum claim in Canada. Claimants who miss it can continue their applications under the updated process from November 3.

Canada clarifies whether visitors can work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada issued a public reminder on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, about the limits of visitor status.

IRCC said visitors in Canada are not allowed to work or study unless they have been specifically authorised to do so.

The immigration authority noted that most foreign nationals who plan to work or study in Canada may need a separate permit.

Source: Legit.ng