Canada's immigration authority, IRCC, has shared 10 practical tips aimed at helping applicants avoid errors that slow down processing

The official guidance covers everything from answering every question on forms to declaring all family members correctly

IRCC released the tips, urging applicants to follow photo requirements and respond to information requests on time

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published a list of 10 common mistakes that applicants make when applying to travel to, immigrate to, or become citizens of Canada.

The federal immigration authority shared the tips on its official X account on 12 October 2026, urging prospective applicants to pay closer attention to their submissions to avoid unnecessary delays.

Canada gives some mistakes applicants should avoid during immigration applications. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What IRCC says applicants must do

Below are the 10 mistakes foreigners must avoid to avoid delayed visa applications, according to the Canadian government:

Apply online: This helps you check that your application is complete before you submit it. Answer every question: If a question does not apply to your situation, put “N/A” for “not applicable.” Use the document checklist: Most programs provide a downloadable checklist on their website. Get your documents translated if needed: If a document is not in English or French, have a certified translator translate it. Send only the required documents: If copies are requested, do not send your original documents. Follow the instructions carefully and include only the required documents. Follow the photo requirements: Bring the instructions to your photographer and check your photos before sending them. Declare all your family members: Include them in your application, even if they are not coming to Canada with you. Check your contact information: Provide an email address that you check regularly. Make sure your contact information is accurate, and your mailing address is complete. Sign your documents and pay the fees: Sign and date every document that requires it. Pay the correct fees using the correct payment method. Respond to information requests: If we ask you for more information, send it by the deadline provided.

Canada: Tips aimed at all foreign applicants

The guidance applies broadly, covering those seeking short-term travel visas, permanent residence, and Canadian citizenship alike. While some tips may seem straightforward, IRCC's decision to publish them publicly suggests they are among the most frequently cited reasons applications are returned or delayed.

See the original IRCC post on X below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced which African countries' citizens are affected by visa and permit suspensions.

Canada introduces new Asylum application process

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced the updated asylum application process, including the November 2 deadline for claimants with unfinished applications in the IRCC Portal.

The new process adds extra questions, but some claimants may have to re-enter their personal and family details from scratch if they don't link their application by the deadline.

Source: Legit.ng