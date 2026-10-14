Canada's Minister of Immigration has announced special measures covering temporary residents, including international students and foreign workers hit by natural disasters

Foreign emergency responders from visa-required countries travelling to Canada for disaster relief will be exempt from standard application and biometric fees

The measures, which came into effect on April 1, 2026, will remain in place until November 30, 2028

Canada has introduced two new immigration measures aimed at supporting foreigners on its soil who are caught up in domestic natural disasters, with the policy taking effect from 1 April 2026.

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, made the announcement on 2 April 2026 in Ottawa, citing the growing frequency and severity of extreme weather events across the country as the driving force behind the decision.

Canada mentions the benefits foreigners will get if they are affected by natural disasters. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: What the new measures cover

1. The first measure targets temporary residents already living in Canada, including international students, temporary foreign workers, and other visitors who are directly affected by a natural disaster. Under the new rules, these individuals can replace lost or damaged status documents, and they may apply to restore or extend their immigration status or renew their work and study permits, even if the standard 90-day restoration window has already passed.

2. The second measure concerns foreign emergency services personnel arriving from visa-required countries to assist with disaster response efforts in Canada. These individuals will be exempted from standard visa application fees as well as biometric collection charges, removing financial barriers that could otherwise slow their arrival during critical response periods.

Timeline and government commitment

Both measures will remain active for approximately three years, running from 1 April 2026 through to 30 November 2028. The Government of Canada framed the announcement as part of its broader commitment to supporting communities dealing with the consequences of climate change, acknowledging that those consequences are increasingly being felt by both Canadian residents and the foreign nationals living and working among them.

Read the full official announcement from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced four categories of foreign workers targeted for permanent residence.

Canada: Group qualified fee immigration fee exemption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced a new policy waiving immigration processing and biometrics fees for some Indigenous people and their family members.

The measure recognises how international borders have disrupted family ties and traditional practices among First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. Could it be a first step towards wider changes to Canada’s immigration rules?

Source: Legit.ng