Canada's immigration authority, IRCC, reminded visitors that holding an eTA or visitor visa does not grant the right to work in the country

IRCC issued the warning on X on October 12, 2026, and directed people to check who qualifies for a work permit

Visitors who work without authorisation in Canada face serious consequences under the country's immigration rules

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has reminded visitors to the country that an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) or a visitor visa does not permit them to work in Canada.

The federal immigration authority posted the warning on its official X account, [@CitImmCanada](https://x.com/CitImmCanada), on October 12, 2026, clarifying a misconception that appears to be common among those planning to travel to Canada.

IRCC warned visitors that eTAs and visitor visas did not grant work rights in Canada, reminding travellers that most jobs required valid work permits. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

"Visitors to Canada: Having an electronic travel authorization (eTA) or visitor visa does not give you the right to work in Canada. Most people also need a valid work permit," IRCC wrote.

The agency added that visitors can learn who qualifies for a work permit and how to avoid the consequences of unauthorised work through its official guidance.

What visitors need to know about working in Canada

The distinction between a visitor visa and a work permit is one that IRCC has sought to make clear. A visitor visa or eTA allows a person to enter Canada for tourism, family visits, or short-term stays, but it does not carry any employment rights.

To legally work in Canada, most foreign nationals must hold a valid work permit issued by IRCC. Working without one is considered unauthorised employment under Canadian immigration law and can lead to penalties, including removal from the country and bans on future entry.

IRCC directed anyone seeking clarity on their eligibility for a work permit to consult its official guidance, which outlines the application process and categories of people who may qualify.

The reminder is particularly relevant for Nigerians and other Africans who travel to Canada in large numbers each year, many of whom may be unaware that their travel document does not automatically extend to work rights. Canada remains one of the top destinations for Nigerians amid the ongoing wave of emigration commonly referred to as "japa."

See the X post below:

2 countries whose citizens can use alternative visitor visas

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada officially expanded its Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) programme to include citizens of Indonesia and Malaysia, giving nationals of both countries a new way to visit Canada without applying for a traditional visitor visa.

Source: Legit.ng