The UK government published a list of foreigners who do not need to provide fingerprint biometrics when applying for a visa

Children under five are among those exempted, though they must still submit a digitised image of their face

Senior foreign government officials applying under specific conditions may also qualify for an exemption from attending a visa application centre

The United Kingdom has outlined the specific categories of foreign nationals who are not required to submit fingerprint biometrics as part of the visa application process.

According to information published on the UK government website, four distinct groups qualify for this exemption, each under clearly defined conditions.

UK explains who can be exempt from providing fingerprints when applying for visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/TOBIAS SCHWARZ/ SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

1. British, Irish and Commonwealth citizens

The first category covers British, Irish and Commonwealth citizens who hold the right of abode in the UK. These individuals are fully exempt from enrolling their biometric information during the visa application process.

2. Children under five

Young children below the age of five are not required to provide fingerprint biometrics. However, this does not mean they are completely exempt from all biometric requirements. These children must still submit a digitised image of their face as part of their application.

3. Medical emergency cases

The third group covers individuals travelling to the UK for urgent, life-saving medical treatment. Known officially as "stretcher cases," these applicants may be excused from providing fingerprints if their medical condition leaves them physically incapacitated and unable to comply with the standard biometric enrolment process.

4. Senior foreign government officials

The fourth and most conditionally specific exemption applies to senior foreign government officials. Under this provision, a senior manager representing the official's country may authorise an exemption from attending a visa application centre to enrol biometric information. This applies to a senior civil servant, official, or equivalent who heads a department or ministry at the level of a permanent secretary.

For this exemption to apply, the official must be travelling under the Official Visit route, at the direct invitation of a UK government department, and strictly in their official capacity.

UK names 82 countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published an official list of 82 countries and territories whose citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to visit Britain instead of obtaining a standard visa.

The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for stays of up to six months, with Mauritius and Seychelles being the only African countries on the list.

Source: Legit.ng