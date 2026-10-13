The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission published the list of countries eligible for its Fellowship Programme for the 2026/2027 academic year

The programme features two categories: Commonwealth Professional Fellowships and the newly introduced Commonwealth Academic Fellowships

Several African countries made the eligibility list, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Rwanda

The United Kingdom's Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) has released the full list of countries whose citizens can apply for fellowships under the Commonwealth Fellowship Programme for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The programme is split into two distinct categories. Commonwealth Professional Fellowships are aimed at mid-career professionals from eligible Commonwealth countries seeking professional development placements at UK host organisations relevant to their fields.

UK lists 64 countries and territories whose citizens can apply for Commonwealth Fellowships. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/TOBIAS SCHWARZ / SmilingSatuma

Source: Getty Images

UK Commonwealth Fellowship Programme 2026/2027

The second, newly introduced category, Commonwealth Academic Fellowships, targets university lecturers and academic staff who hold a PhD and are employed at universities in eligible countries. This category allows participants to sharpen their academic skills, exchange knowledge and build professional connections at UK institutions, with a view to fostering long-term academic collaborations.

Both categories are open to candidates from eligible Commonwealth nations, excluding the UK itself.

Full list of countries eligible for the programme

1. Bangladesh

2. Belize

3. Botswana

4. Cameroon

5. Dominica

6. Eswatini

7. Fiji

8. Gabon

9. The Gambia

10. Ghana

11. Grenada

12. Guyana

13. India

14. Jamaica

15. Kenya

16. Kiribati

17. Lesotho

18. Malawi

19. Malaysia

20. Maldives

21. Mauritius

22. Montserrat

23. Mozambique

24. Namibia

25. Nauru

26. Nigeria

27. Pakistan

28. Papua New Guinea

29. Rwanda

30. Saint Helena

31. Saint Lucia

32. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

33. Samoa

34. Sierra Leone

35. Solomon Islands

36. South Africa

37. Sri Lanka

38. Tanzania

39. Togo

40. Tonga

41. Tuvalu

42. Uganda

43. Vanuatu

44. Zambia

Non-ODA: countries with limited fellowship slots

A second group covers non-Official Development Assistance (ODA) eligible countries and territories. Approximately 10 fellowships in total are available for candidates from this group. The countries listed are:

45. Anguilla

46. Antigua and Barbuda

47. Australia

48. The Bahamas

49. Barbados

50. Bermuda

51. British Vir-gin Islands

52. Brunei Darussalam

53. Canada

54. Cayman Islands

55. Cyprus

56. Falkland Islands

57. Gibraltar

58. Malta

59. New Zealand

60. Seychelles

61. Singapore

23. St Kitts and Nevis

63. Trinidad and Tobago

64. Turks and Caicos Islands

Across both groups, 64 countries and territories are represented, spanning Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Pacific and beyond.

UK names those eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published a list of 82 countries and territories whose citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to visit Britain instead of obtaining a standard visa.

The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for stays of up to six months.

Source: Legit.ng