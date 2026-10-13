UK Publishes Names of 64 Countries Eligible For Commonwealth Fellowships in 2026/2027
- The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission published the list of countries eligible for its Fellowship Programme for the 2026/2027 academic year
- The programme features two categories: Commonwealth Professional Fellowships and the newly introduced Commonwealth Academic Fellowships
- Several African countries made the eligibility list, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Rwanda
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The United Kingdom's Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) has released the full list of countries whose citizens can apply for fellowships under the Commonwealth Fellowship Programme for the 2026/2027 academic year.
The programme is split into two distinct categories. Commonwealth Professional Fellowships are aimed at mid-career professionals from eligible Commonwealth countries seeking professional development placements at UK host organisations relevant to their fields.
UK Commonwealth Fellowship Programme 2026/2027
The second, newly introduced category, Commonwealth Academic Fellowships, targets university lecturers and academic staff who hold a PhD and are employed at universities in eligible countries. This category allows participants to sharpen their academic skills, exchange knowledge and build professional connections at UK institutions, with a view to fostering long-term academic collaborations.
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Both categories are open to candidates from eligible Commonwealth nations, excluding the UK itself.
Full list of countries eligible for the programme
1. Bangladesh
2. Belize
3. Botswana
4. Cameroon
5. Dominica
6. Eswatini
7. Fiji
8. Gabon
9. The Gambia
10. Ghana
11. Grenada
12. Guyana
13. India
14. Jamaica
15. Kenya
16. Kiribati
17. Lesotho
18. Malawi
19. Malaysia
20. Maldives
21. Mauritius
22. Montserrat
23. Mozambique
24. Namibia
25. Nauru
26. Nigeria
27. Pakistan
28. Papua New Guinea
29. Rwanda
30. Saint Helena
31. Saint Lucia
32. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
33. Samoa
34. Sierra Leone
35. Solomon Islands
36. South Africa
37. Sri Lanka
38. Tanzania
39. Togo
40. Tonga
41. Tuvalu
42. Uganda
43. Vanuatu
44. Zambia
Non-ODA: countries with limited fellowship slots
A second group covers non-Official Development Assistance (ODA) eligible countries and territories. Approximately 10 fellowships in total are available for candidates from this group. The countries listed are:
45. Anguilla
46. Antigua and Barbuda
47. Australia
48. The Bahamas
49. Barbados
50. Bermuda
51. British Vir-gin Islands
52. Brunei Darussalam
53. Canada
54. Cayman Islands
55. Cyprus
56. Falkland Islands
57. Gibraltar
58. Malta
59. New Zealand
60. Seychelles
61. Singapore
23. St Kitts and Nevis
63. Trinidad and Tobago
64. Turks and Caicos Islands
Across both groups, 64 countries and territories are represented, spanning Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Pacific and beyond.
UK names those eligible for ETA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published a list of 82 countries and territories whose citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to visit Britain instead of obtaining a standard visa.
The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for stays of up to six months.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng