China's National Immigration Administration outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals can apply for permanent residence in the country

Applicants must meet three baseline requirements before their category-specific documents are even considered

Investors form one of the eligible groups, but the documentation requirements they must meet are extensive

China has set out the conditions foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for permanent residence, with the country's National Immigration Administration making clear that only those who have contributed meaningfully to the nation's economic or social development, or who otherwise meet specific criteria, are eligible to apply.

Before anything else, every applicant must clear three baseline requirements.

China lists 3 key requirements for foreigners to get permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Key requirements for Chinese permanent residence

According to the administration, all candidates must:

1. Comply with Chinese laws and regulations.

2. Hold a clean bill of health.

3. Have no criminal record.

These conditions apply universally, regardless of which eligible category a person falls under.

Documents every applicant must submit

Beyond the three core requirements, all applicants are expected to present a valid foreign passport, a health certificate, and a certificate of no criminal record issued by a foreign authority.

These form the foundation of every application, with additional materials required depending on the specific category under which a person is applying.

For foreign nationals applying on the basis of investment in China, the documentation requirements go several steps further. Investors must submit a copy of their enterprise's business licence, a certificate confirming the company's annual report disclosure, and a Confirmation Letter on Foreign-funded Projects.

A Capital Verification Report is also required, alongside either a copy of the Confirmation Letter on Foreign-funded Projects issued by a national authority or a certificate from competent provincial authorities confirming that the enterprise qualifies as an encouraged foreign-funded enterprise. For those whose enterprises have received national-level encouragement to develop, an individual tax payment certificate must also be included in the application.

The detailed checklist signals that China is not simply opening its doors to any foreign investor, but is looking for individuals whose financial presence in the country can be verified, documented, and assessed against national development priorities.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng