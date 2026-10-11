Canada's official military application portal outlines specific residency conditions permanent residents must meet before they can enlist in the Canadian Armed Forces

Permanent residents are required to demonstrate three years of physical presence in Canada, with specific documents accepted as proof of this requirement

The Canadian Armed Forces also set age conditions for enrolment, including a separate lower threshold for those seeking to join as officers

Canada has outlined the conditions permanent residents must satisfy before they can begin a career in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), with residency duration forming a central part of the eligibility criteria.

According to the official CAF application portal, anyone seeking either a full-time or part-time military career must be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident.

Canada mentions how long permanent residents must live there to join military. Photo: Getty

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Canadian military: How long permanent residents must stay

Permanent residents face an additional hurdle that citizens do not: they must demonstrate three years of physical presence inside Canada before their application can proceed.

The CAF accepts two forms of documentation to verify this three-year requirement. Applicants can submit a copy of their Permanent Resident card, using the "PR Since" date printed on the back of the card, or they can provide an Acknowledgement of Receipt letter issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada after they have applied for Canadian citizenship.

Both documents serve as evidence that the applicant has been physically present in Canada for the required period, and either one is considered sufficient by the military.

Canadian military recruitment: Age requirements for enrolment

Beyond residency, the CAF also sets clear age thresholds for anyone looking to join. The general rule is that applicants must be at least 17 years old at the time of enrolment.

Those interested in joining as officers, however, may be eligible from the age of 16, though additional conditions apply to this younger category.

For any applicant who has not yet turned 18 on the day they are formally enrolled, written consent from a custodial parent or legal guardian is compulsory. Without it, the enrolment cannot proceed regardless of whether all other criteria are met.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng