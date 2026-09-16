The UK government published the names of 30 countries whose nationals are eligible to access public funds in Britain

Citizens of these countries are exempt from the No Recourse to Public Funds condition that applies to most migrants

The eligible countries include all 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway

The United Kingdom has officially listed 30 countries whose citizens are permitted to claim public benefits while living in Britain, with the eligibility tied to the EU Settlement Scheme.

According to information published on the UK government's official website, individuals granted status under the EU Settlement Scheme, whether settled status or pre-settled status, are not subject to the No Recourse to Public Funds (NRPF) condition that typically restricts migrants from accessing state support.

UK: Who qualifies under EU Settlement Scheme?

The government states that public funds can be accessed by EEA and Swiss migrants, along with their family members, who hold settled status in the UK.

EEA stands for the European Economic Area, which includes all 27 European Union member states alongside Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, bringing the total number of eligible countries to 30.

Full list of the 30 eligible countries

The 27 EU member states whose nationals may be eligible are:

1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Bulgaria

4. Croatia

5. Republic of Cyprus

6. Czechia

7. Denmark

8. Estonia

9. Finland

10. France

11. Germany

12. Greece

13. Hungary

14. Ireland

15. Italy

16. Latvia

17. Lithuania

18. Luxembourg

19. Malta

20. Netherlands

21. Poland

22. Portugal

23. Romania

24. Slovakia

25. Slovenia

26. Spain

27. Sweden

In addition to these EU nations, three further countries round out the full list of 30:

28. Iceland

29. Liechtenstein

30. Norway

It is worth noting that eligibility for public funds is not automatic for every national of these countries. The individual must have first secured either settled or pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme before they can access public benefits in Britain.

UK names countries eligible for Child Benefit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published guidance identifying 11 nationalities whose citizens may qualify for Child Benefit after moving to Britain.

The eligibility is based on bilateral agreements between the UK and the listed countries, with applicants still required to meet the relevant residency and other qualifying conditions.

Source: Legit.ng