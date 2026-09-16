UK Publishes Names of 30 Countries Whose Citizens Can Claim Public Benefits in Britain
- The UK government published the names of 30 countries whose nationals are eligible to access public funds in Britain
- Citizens of these countries are exempt from the No Recourse to Public Funds condition that applies to most migrants
- The eligible countries include all 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The United Kingdom has officially listed 30 countries whose citizens are permitted to claim public benefits while living in Britain, with the eligibility tied to the EU Settlement Scheme.
According to information published on the UK government's official website, individuals granted status under the EU Settlement Scheme, whether settled status or pre-settled status, are not subject to the No Recourse to Public Funds (NRPF) condition that typically restricts migrants from accessing state support.
UK: Who qualifies under EU Settlement Scheme?
The government states that public funds can be accessed by EEA and Swiss migrants, along with their family members, who hold settled status in the UK.
EEA stands for the European Economic Area, which includes all 27 European Union member states alongside Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, bringing the total number of eligible countries to 30.
Full list of the 30 eligible countries
The 27 EU member states whose nationals may be eligible are:
1. Austria
2. Belgium
3. Bulgaria
4. Croatia
5. Republic of Cyprus
6. Czechia
7. Denmark
8. Estonia
9. Finland
10. France
11. Germany
12. Greece
13. Hungary
14. Ireland
15. Italy
16. Latvia
17. Lithuania
18. Luxembourg
19. Malta
20. Netherlands
21. Poland
22. Portugal
23. Romania
24. Slovakia
25. Slovenia
26. Spain
27. Sweden
In addition to these EU nations, three further countries round out the full list of 30:
28. Iceland
29. Liechtenstein
30. Norway
It is worth noting that eligibility for public funds is not automatic for every national of these countries. The individual must have first secured either settled or pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme before they can access public benefits in Britain.
UK names countries eligible for Child Benefit
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published guidance identifying 11 nationalities whose citizens may qualify for Child Benefit after moving to Britain.
The eligibility is based on bilateral agreements between the UK and the listed countries, with applicants still required to meet the relevant residency and other qualifying conditions.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng