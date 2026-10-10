UK Announces 59 Countries Whose Military Forces Are Exempt From Immigration Rules
- The UK government has published a list of 59 countries whose military forces are exempt from immigration control under the Visiting Forces Act 1952
- Several African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, featured prominently on the published list
- The exemptions are governed by Ministry of Defence legislation and can be extended through Orders of Council
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The United Kingdom (UK) government has published a list of 59 countries whose armed forces personnel are exempt from standard immigration controls when entering the country, under the Visiting Forces Act 1952.
The Ministry of Defence legislation, which has been in place since 1952, grants immigration exemptions to military forces from a specific set of countries listed within the Act. Section 8(4)(a), (b) and (c) of the Immigration Act 1971, as amended, draws its definition of exempt visiting forces directly from those countries named in the Visiting Forces Act.
Which countries made UK visiting forces list
The full list spans multiple continents, with a particularly heavy representation from Africa and Commonwealth nations. Below are the countries below:
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Botswana
- Brunei
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Ceylon
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Tanganyika)
- Dominica
- Fiji
- Ghana
- Grenada
- Guyana
- India
- Jamaica
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Naoero (formerly Nauru)
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Pakistan
- Papua New Guinea
- Saint Christopher and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Africa
- Swaziland
- Tanganyika
- Tanzania
- The Bahamas
- The Gambia
- The New Hebrides
- The Republic of Cyprus
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Vanuatu
- Western Samoa
- Zambia
- Zanzibar
- Zimbabwe
How the Visiting Forces Act works
The Act grants the Ministry of Defence the authority to expand the list further through Orders of Council, meaning additional countries can be added without a full legislative process.
Forces personnel from these listed countries are considered exempt from immigration control during their time in the United Kingdom, a provision that facilitates military cooperation, joint training exercises, and other defence-related visits between the UK and its international partners.
UK government caseworker guidance sets out how immigration officials should handle cases involving personnel from these nations, providing a formal framework for processing their entry and stay.
The full list of exempt countries and accompanying guidance is available through the UK government's official immigration caseworker documentation.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that South Korea announced an official breakdown of the six categories of military service recognised under the country's law.
Ireland publishes people eligible to join military
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Ireland's Defence Forces announced 32 nationalities eligible to apply for enlistment.
Under the current criteria, citizens of Nigeria and other African countries cannot apply directly. Find out which countries are on the list and what the requirements are.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng