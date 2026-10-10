The UK government has published a list of 59 countries whose military forces are exempt from immigration control under the Visiting Forces Act 1952

Several African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, featured prominently on the published list

The exemptions are governed by Ministry of Defence legislation and can be extended through Orders of Council

The United Kingdom (UK) government has published a list of 59 countries whose armed forces personnel are exempt from standard immigration controls when entering the country, under the Visiting Forces Act 1952.

The Ministry of Defence legislation, which has been in place since 1952, grants immigration exemptions to military forces from a specific set of countries listed within the Act. Section 8(4)(a), (b) and (c) of the Immigration Act 1971, as amended, draws its definition of exempt visiting forces directly from those countries named in the Visiting Forces Act.

The UK mentions the countries whose military forces are exempt from immigration rules. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Which countries made UK visiting forces list

The full list spans multiple continents, with a particularly heavy representation from Africa and Commonwealth nations. Below are the countries below:

Antigua and Barbuda Australia Bangladesh Barbados Belize Bermuda Botswana Brunei Cameroon Canada Ceylon Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Tanganyika) Dominica Fiji Ghana Grenada Guyana India Jamaica Kenya Kiribati Lesotho Malawi Malaysia Maldives Malta Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Naoero (formerly Nauru) New Zealand Nigeria Norway Pakistan Papua New Guinea Saint Christopher and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Solomon Islands South Africa Swaziland Tanganyika Tanzania The Bahamas The Gambia The New Hebrides The Republic of Cyprus Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu Uganda Vanuatu Western Samoa Zambia Zanzibar Zimbabwe

How the Visiting Forces Act works

The Act grants the Ministry of Defence the authority to expand the list further through Orders of Council, meaning additional countries can be added without a full legislative process.

Forces personnel from these listed countries are considered exempt from immigration control during their time in the United Kingdom, a provision that facilitates military cooperation, joint training exercises, and other defence-related visits between the UK and its international partners.

UK government caseworker guidance sets out how immigration officials should handle cases involving personnel from these nations, providing a formal framework for processing their entry and stay.

The full list of exempt countries and accompanying guidance is available through the UK government's official immigration caseworker documentation.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that South Korea announced an official breakdown of the six categories of military service recognised under the country's law.

Ireland publishes people eligible to join military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Ireland's Defence Forces announced 32 nationalities eligible to apply for enlistment.

Under the current criteria, citizens of Nigeria and other African countries cannot apply directly. Find out which countries are on the list and what the requirements are.

Source: Legit.ng