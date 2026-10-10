Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

UK Announces 59 Countries Whose Military Forces Are Exempt From Immigration Rules
People

UK Announces 59 Countries Whose Military Forces Are Exempt From Immigration Rules

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • The UK government has published a list of 59 countries whose military forces are exempt from immigration control under the Visiting Forces Act 1952
  • Several African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, featured prominently on the published list
  • The exemptions are governed by Ministry of Defence legislation and can be extended through Orders of Council

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The United Kingdom (UK) government has published a list of 59 countries whose armed forces personnel are exempt from standard immigration controls when entering the country, under the Visiting Forces Act 1952.

The Ministry of Defence legislation, which has been in place since 1952, grants immigration exemptions to military forces from a specific set of countries listed within the Act. Section 8(4)(a), (b) and (c) of the Immigration Act 1971, as amended, draws its definition of exempt visiting forces directly from those countries named in the Visiting Forces Act.

The UK mentions countries whose military forces are exempt from immigration
The UK mentions the countries whose military forces are exempt from immigration rules. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Which countries made UK visiting forces list

Read also

US suspends visa issuance to citizens of 19 countries, partly restricts 19 others

The full list spans multiple continents, with a particularly heavy representation from Africa and Commonwealth nations. Below are the countries below:

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

  1. Antigua and Barbuda
  2. Australia
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Barbados
  5. Belize
  6. Bermuda
  7. Botswana
  8. Brunei
  9. Cameroon
  10. Canada
  11. Ceylon
  12. Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Tanganyika)
  13. Dominica
  14. Fiji
  15. Ghana
  16. Grenada
  17. Guyana
  18. India
  19. Jamaica
  20. Kenya
  21. Kiribati
  22. Lesotho
  23. Malawi
  24. Malaysia
  25. Maldives
  26. Malta
  27. Mauritius
  28. Mozambique
  29. Namibia
  30. Naoero (formerly Nauru)
  31. New Zealand
  32. Nigeria
  33. Norway
  34. Pakistan
  35. Papua New Guinea
  36. Saint Christopher and Nevis
  37. Saint Lucia
  38. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  39. Seychelles
  40. Sierra Leone
  41. Singapore
  42. Solomon Islands
  43. South Africa
  44. Swaziland
  45. Tanganyika
  46. Tanzania
  47. The Bahamas
  48. The Gambia
  49. The New Hebrides
  50. The Republic of Cyprus
  51. Tonga
  52. Trinidad and Tobago
  53. Tuvalu
  54. Uganda
  55. Vanuatu
  56. Western Samoa
  57. Zambia
  58. Zanzibar
  59. Zimbabwe

How the Visiting Forces Act works

The Act grants the Ministry of Defence the authority to expand the list further through Orders of Council, meaning additional countries can be added without a full legislative process.

Forces personnel from these listed countries are considered exempt from immigration control during their time in the United Kingdom, a provision that facilitates military cooperation, joint training exercises, and other defence-related visits between the UK and its international partners.

Read also

Ireland publishes names of 32 countries whose citizens are eligible to join its military

UK government caseworker guidance sets out how immigration officials should handle cases involving personnel from these nations, providing a formal framework for processing their entry and stay.

The full list of exempt countries and accompanying guidance is available through the UK government's official immigration caseworker documentation.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that South Korea announced an official breakdown of the six categories of military service recognised under the country's law.

Ireland publishes people eligible to join military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Ireland's Defence Forces announced 32 nationalities eligible to apply for enlistment.

Under the current criteria, citizens of Nigeria and other African countries cannot apply directly. Find out which countries are on the list and what the requirements are.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Apology message Maduka okoye Thinking messages Uganda Darah trang