Presidential Proclamation 10998 took effect on January 1, 2026, with the US announcing sweeping visa restrictions affecting nationals of 39 countries worldwide

The US State Department confirmed a full suspension of visa issuance for nationals of 19 countries, including several African and Middle Eastern nations

An additional 19 countries face partial restrictions covering tourist, student, and immigrant visa categories under the same proclamation

The United States government has announced a major shift in its visa policy, fully suspending visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries and imposing partial restrictions on 19 others, bringing the total number of affected countries to 39.

The policy, formalised under Presidential Proclamation 10998, came into force on 1 January 2026 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The U.S. Department of State cited national security as the primary justification for the sweeping restrictions.

The US suspends visa issuance to citizens of 19 countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries facing full visa suspension

Nationals of the following 19 countries are subject to a complete ban on visa issuance, along with holders of Palestinian Authority travel documents:

Afghanistan Bhutan Cuba Eritrea Haiti Iran Libya North Korea Somalia South Sudan Sudan Syria Tokelau Venezuela Yemen Belarus Myanmar (Burma) Central African Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo

Countries facing partial visa restrictions

An additional 19 countries face partial suspensions covering specific visa categories, including B-1/B-2 tourist and business visas, F, M, and J visas for students and exchange visitors, as well as immigrant visas. Those countries are:

Angola Antigua and Barbuda Benin Burkina Faso Cambodia Cameroon Chad Republic of the Congo Equatorial Guinea Gambia Laos Mauritania Nigeria Pakistan Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Sierra Leone Turkmenistan Vanuatu

Nigeria's inclusion in the partial restriction category is particularly significant given the large number of Nigerians who apply annually for US visas across tourist, student, and immigrant categories.

Who is still eligible

The proclamation provides a limited set of exceptions. Holders of diplomatic visas, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders, dual nationals travelling on a passport from an unaffected country, and participants in certain sporting events are among those who may still be eligible for entry or visa issuance despite the restrictions.

Read the full US State Department notice on the visa suspension.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US listed six conditions immigrant children must meet for special Green Card route.

US announces expanded visa screening with categories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced plans to expand social media screening to 13 more nonimmigrant visa categories starting March 30, 2026.

Applicants in the affected categories will have to make their social media profiles public for checks, as the US says visa vetting can continue before, during and after an application is reviewed.

Source: Legit.ng