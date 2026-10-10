US Suspends Visa Issuance to Citizens of 19 Countries, Partly Restricts 19 Others
- Presidential Proclamation 10998 took effect on January 1, 2026, with the US announcing sweeping visa restrictions affecting nationals of 39 countries worldwide
- The US State Department confirmed a full suspension of visa issuance for nationals of 19 countries, including several African and Middle Eastern nations
- An additional 19 countries face partial restrictions covering tourist, student, and immigrant visa categories under the same proclamation
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The United States government has announced a major shift in its visa policy, fully suspending visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries and imposing partial restrictions on 19 others, bringing the total number of affected countries to 39.
The policy, formalised under Presidential Proclamation 10998, came into force on 1 January 2026 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The U.S. Department of State cited national security as the primary justification for the sweeping restrictions.
Countries facing full visa suspension
Nationals of the following 19 countries are subject to a complete ban on visa issuance, along with holders of Palestinian Authority travel documents:
- Afghanistan
- Bhutan
- Cuba
- Eritrea
- Haiti
- Iran
- Libya
- North Korea
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Syria
- Tokelau
- Venezuela
- Yemen
- Belarus
- Myanmar (Burma)
- Central African Republic
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
Countries facing partial visa restrictions
An additional 19 countries face partial suspensions covering specific visa categories, including B-1/B-2 tourist and business visas, F, M, and J visas for students and exchange visitors, as well as immigrant visas. Those countries are:
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Benin
- Burkina Faso
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Chad
- Republic of the Congo
- Equatorial Guinea
- Gambia
- Laos
- Mauritania
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Sierra Leone
- Turkmenistan
- Vanuatu
Nigeria's inclusion in the partial restriction category is particularly significant given the large number of Nigerians who apply annually for US visas across tourist, student, and immigrant categories.
Who is still eligible
The proclamation provides a limited set of exceptions. Holders of diplomatic visas, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders, dual nationals travelling on a passport from an unaffected country, and participants in certain sporting events are among those who may still be eligible for entry or visa issuance despite the restrictions.
Read the full US State Department notice on the visa suspension.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US listed six conditions immigrant children must meet for special Green Card route.
US announces expanded visa screening with categories
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced plans to expand social media screening to 13 more nonimmigrant visa categories starting March 30, 2026.
Applicants in the affected categories will have to make their social media profiles public for checks, as the US says visa vetting can continue before, during and after an application is reviewed.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng