Oman has published the full conditions foreigners from select countries must satisfy before they can enter the Sultanate without a visa

Citizens from certain countries needed a valid visa or residency in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, or Schengen nations to qualify

The Sultanate set a strict 14-day stay limit for visa-free visitors, with no option to extend or convert to a residency permits

Oman has released the full conditions governing visa-free entry into the Sultanate, outlining what travellers must present and which nationalities qualify under the scheme.

According to the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the facility is split across two categories of countries, and meeting one condition is not sufficient on its own. Every visitor must hold a passport with a minimum remaining validity of six months and arrive with a confirmed return ticket, a hotel booking, health insurance, and enough funds to cover their expenses throughout the stay.

Oman mentions the conditions foreigners must meet to visit the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Which nationalities qualify for Oman visa-free entry

For travellers from countries listed in the second category, an additional requirement applies. These individuals must hold either a valid residency permit or a current entry visa for one of the following countries:

The United States Canada Australia The United Kingdom A Schengen Agreement country Japan.

Alternatively, residents of Gulf Cooperation Council states are eligible if their profession falls within those approved for residency visa benefits.

The rule effectively means that simply holding a passport from a qualifying second-category country is not enough. The traveller must already have an existing legal foothold in one of the named Western or GCC nations.

Oman: What visa-free visitors can, cannot do

Once admitted under this arrangement, visitors are permitted to stay in the Sultanate for up to 14 days. The regulations are clear that this period cannot be extended, and the visa-free status cannot be converted into any form of residency permit.

One notable provision covers family travel. A spouse, partner, and children can benefit from the same visa-free facility even if they hold passports from different countries, as long as the primary traveller qualifies.

The published regulations offer a clearer picture for African travellers planning a visit to Oman, particularly those already based in the UK, a Schengen country, the US, Canada, Australia, or Japan, as that residency status opens the door to the 14-day visa-free option.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Taiwan announced an extension of visa-free entry for citizens of three popular countries.

Oman: Time period to become citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman announced its 20-year residency requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship and the rules on time spent outside the country.

The long wait reflects Oman’s selective approach to citizenship, and even a brief absence beyond the permitted limit could affect an applicant’s eligibility.

Source: Legit.ng