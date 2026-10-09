Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the requirements for a spouse or child of a Japanese national to obtain a special long-stay visa

The visa, classified as a Specified Visa, is available for periods of stay ranging from six months up to five years depending on circumstances

Japan requires a Certificate of Eligibility as a key document, though applicants can still apply without one under stricter conditions

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the official requirements for foreign nationals who are married to or are children of Japanese citizens and wish to obtain a long-stay visa to live in the country.

The visa category in question is the Specified Visa for a Spouse or Child of a Japanese National, and it covers stay periods of six months, one year, three years, or five years.

Japan lists requirements for foreign spouse or child of citizens to get visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Japan: Documents required for spouse or child visa

Applicants are required to submit a valid passport, one completed visa application form, and one photograph. Nationals of Russia, CIS countries, or Georgia must submit two application forms and two photographs instead of one.

The most critical document on the list is a Certificate of Eligibility (COE), which must be submitted as either the original or a copy. The COE is issued by a regional immigration authority under the Immigration Services Agency of Japan and serves to confirm that the applicant's intended activities in Japan meet the conditions required for entry under the Immigration Control Act.

Japan's foreign ministry notes that presenting a COE helps speed up both the visa application process at an embassy or consulate and the landing examination at passport control. However, the COE does not guarantee that a visa will be issued.

Visa: Applying without certificate of eligibility

In cases where a Japanese spouse is already living abroad with the applicant and cannot apply for the COE from within Japan, the ministry advises contacting the relevant embassy or consulate in advance for guidance.

It is also possible to apply for this category of visa without a COE. However, applicants who go this route will be required to provide a significantly larger volume of supporting documents, and processing times can extend to several months.

Depending on an applicant's nationality, additional documents beyond the standard list may be required. The ministry recommends checking with the nearest Japanese embassy or consulate for country-specific requirements.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng