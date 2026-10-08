The Dubai government has published the eligibility requirements for its Virtual Work Visa programme, which allows remote workers of any nationality to live in Dubai for a year

Applicants must meet a minimum monthly income threshold to qualify, with no requirement for a UAE-based sponsor

The programme also allows successful applicants to bring their spouse and children to Dubai under a family sponsorship arrangement

The Dubai government has outlined the conditions under which foreign remote workers can qualify for its Virtual Work Visa, a one-year residency programme that requires no local employer or UAE-based sponsor.

According to the official programme page published by Invest in Dubai, the scheme is open to digital nomads and remote employees of any nationality who meet specific income and documentation requirements.

Dubai publishes the minimum monthly earnings foreigners need for a virtual work visa. Photo credit: Haider Shah

Source: Getty Images

Dubai Virtual Work Visa: Minimum salary required to apply

To be eligible, applicants must earn at least US$3,500 per month, which is equivalent to AED 12,856 (roughly ₦5.4 million) or the equivalent in any other currency.

This income can come from a foreign employer or clients outside the UAE, as the visa is designed specifically for people who work remotely rather than for a local company.

The Dubai government noted that people of any nationality can apply, making the programme one of the more accessible remote work visa options in the Gulf region.

Dubai Virtual Work Visa: What it offers

Beyond the right to live in Dubai for 12 months, the visa gives holders access to local utilities and services, as well as unrestricted travel in and out of the country throughout the year.

Visa holders can also sponsor family members, including a spouse and children, allowing them to relocate to Dubai for the duration of the visa. Dependants have access to schooling under the programme.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had published the monthly salary foreigners must earn to qualify for its five-year Green Residence permit.

Requirements for Dubai's Green Residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had shared four requirements for foreigners seeking its Green Residence permit.

Details of the scheme are published on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD) website, which confirms the permit is renewable for additional five-year periods under the same terms as the original issuance.

The classification levels referenced in the requirements are based on standards approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, meaning applicants must confirm their occupation falls within the recognised skilled categories before applying.

Source: Legit.ng