Ireland's Department of Justice published the salary requirement that applicants must meet to qualify for the new Temporary Protection Transition Scheme

The scheme, which grants a Stamp 4 permission, sets a minimum yearly salary for those in employment or self-employment

Applications for the scheme has been officially opened with the permission renewable every two years

Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration set a mandatory minimum salary of €29,432 per year as part of the eligibility conditions for its new Temporary Protection Transition Scheme, which offers a pathway to longer-term residence for qualifying individuals.

The scheme, first published on 26 May 2026 and last updated on 9 October 2026, introduces a Stamp 4 permission intended to give eligible residents greater stability and a clearer route to remaining in Ireland beyond the current Temporary Protection Directive.

Ireland makes official post about salary threshold for new residence permission. Photo credit: Wolfgang Deuter/ Getty Images, Catherine Connolly.

Source: UGC

What the €29,432 Salary Threshold Means

Among the conditions applicants must satisfy is evidence of employment or self-employment for at least six months on or before 30 September 2026, with a minimum yearly salary of €29,432.

The figure represents a key financial benchmark that the Irish government has placed at the centre of this transition pathway, signalling a deliberate push to link the new permission to active participation in the labour market.

According to the Department of Justice, the scheme is designed to "incentivise labour market participation, upskilling, and progression to independent living," suggesting that the salary threshold reflects a broader policy goal of ensuring that those transitioning to the new permission are financially self-sufficient.

How the Scheme Works

The Stamp 4 permission will be granted for up to two years at a time and is renewable thereafter. Time spent on the permission counts towards naturalisation, making it a meaningful step for those considering a long-term future in Ireland.

Applications are open and can be submitted through the Irish Immigration Service Online Application Portal until 30 March 2027.

Each family member must complete a separate application, though the permission covers the entire family unit that has been resident under temporary protection.

The Irish Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration are also running a series of webinars to help prospective applicants understand the process.

Ireland publishes some Nigerians' visa status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland's Department of Justice published visa decisions for applications processed through its Abuja mission.

Dozens of Nigerian applicants received decisions, with a significant number of applications either approved or refused during the period.

Source: Legit.ng