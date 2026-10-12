Pope Leo XIV, the head of the Catholic church, told the faithful at Sunday's Angelus that doctors found a small, localised nodule in his lung

It is noteworthy that the surgery is scheduled for the first days of the week at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital

The Holy See Press Office said post-operative recovery is expected to take about one week after the procedure, and Legit.ng has highlighted five things to know about the Pope's health condition

Pope Leo XIV has announced he will undergo surgery in the coming days to remove a small nodule discovered in his lung, revealing the news himself to thousands of faithful gathered for the Angelus prayer on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Vatican News reported that the Pope addressed the crowd directly, saying:

Pope Leo XIV will undergo surgery to remove a small nodule found in his lung. Photo credit: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

"Dear friends, during some recent medical examinations, the doctors found a small, localised nodule in my lung.

"It was detected at a very early stage and is well-localised. The doctors believe that it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it. The operation is already scheduled to take place in the coming days. I thank you for your spiritual closeness and entrust myself to your prayers. Thank you, and happy Sunday!"

Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, later told journalists that the operation was set for the first days of that week and that the estimated post-operative recovery period would be about one week.

In this article, Legit.ng has shared five things to know about Pope Leo XIV's health condition.

1. Pope Leo XIV: What is a pulmonary nodule?

A pulmonary nodule is a small, rounded growth on the lung, and most are not cancerous. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the majority of lung nodules — up to 95% — turn out to be benign.

They are often found incidentally during imaging scans carried out for other medical reasons, as appears to have been the case with Pope Leo XIV.

2. Pope Leo XIV: Early detection is key

Pope Leo emphasised that the nodule was caught "at a very early stage" and described it as "well-localised," meaning it had not spread beyond the immediate area.

Medical experts note that early-stage, localised nodules that require surgery are typically removed through minimally invasive procedures, which carry lower risks and shorter recovery times compared to more advanced cases.

Pope Leo XIV has announced plans to undergo surgery to remove a small nodule found in his lung. Photo credit: Vatican Pool

Source: Getty Images

3. Pope Leo XIV: The surgery location

According to Vatican News, the operation will take place at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome, the same hospital historically associated with the medical care of the papacy.

The facility is one of Italy's leading teaching hospitals and has treated several pontiffs over the years.

4. Pope Leo XIV: Why surgery was recommended

Rather than opting for a watchful waiting approach, the Pope's medical team advised surgical removal.

This recommendation is consistent with clinical guidance for nodules that display characteristics warranting intervention, particularly when they are well-localised and the patient is in a condition suitable for an operation.

5. Pope Leo XIV: Recovery and papal schedule

With a projected recovery period of approximately one week, the Pope's public engagements are expected to be affected in the short term.

The Vatican has not yet released details on how upcoming papal duties will be managed during the post-operative period.

Pope Leo XIV's historic Africa trip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported some key facts about Pope Leo XIV's historic trip to Africa.

The trip captures both the rapid growth of the Catholic Church on the continent and the serious challenges it faces.

The visit starts in Algeria, as disclosed by the Associated Press, marking the first time a pope will step into the North African country.

Source: Legit.ng