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UK Releases Full List of 91 Occupations Eligible for Scale-Up Visa
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UK Releases Full List of 91 Occupations Eligible for Scale-Up Visa

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
4 min read
  • The UK government published the official list of occupations eligible for the Scale-Up Visa, covering roles across dozens of professional sectors
  • Engineers, IT professionals, lawyers, scientists, and financial directors are among the roles that qualify under the visa route
  • The Scale-Up Visa targets high-skilled workers sought by fast-growing UK companies, with each occupation tied to a going-rate requirement

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The United Kingdom (UK) government has published an updated list of occupations eligible for its Scale-Up Visa, a route designed to bring high-skilled professionals into fast-growing British companies.

The full list spans dozens of professional categories across the public and private sectors. From chief executives and senior officials to biological scientists, civil engineers, and solicitors, the eligible roles reflect the breadth of skills that qualifying scale-up employers are permitted to recruit from overseas.

UK announces a list of occupations qualified for a scale-up visa
The UK mentions the list of jobs that are eligible for a scale-up visa. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Occupations covered by the Scale-Up Visa

The published list of going rates for eligible occupations includes:

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  1. Chief executives and senior officials
  2. Production managers and directors in manufacturing
  3. Production managers and directors in construction
  4. Production managers and directors in mining and energy
  5. Financial managers and directors
  6. Marketing, sales and advertising directors
  7. Public relations and communications directors
  8. Purchasing managers and directors
  9. Charitable organisation managers and directors
  10. Human resource managers and directors
  11. Information technology directors
  12. Functional managers and directors not elsewhere classified
  13. Directors in logistics, warehousing and transport
  14. Senior police officers
  15. Senior officers in fire, ambulance, prison and related services
  16. Health services and public health managers and directors
  17. Social services managers and directors
  18. Managers in transport and distribution
  19. Waste disposal and environmental services managers
  20. Managers and directors in the creative industries
  21. Chemical scientists
  22. Biological scientists
  23. Biochemists and biomedical scientists
  24. Physical scientists
  25. Social and humanities scientists
  26. Natural and social science professionals not elsewhere classified
  27. Civil engineers
  28. Mechanical engineers
  29. Electrical engineers
  30. Electronics engineers
  31. Production and process engineers
  32. Aerospace engineers
  33. Engineering project managers and project engineers
  34. Engineering professionals not elsewhere classified
  35. IT project managers
  36. IT managers
  37. IT business analysts, architects and systems designers
  38. Programmers and software development professionals
  39. Cyber security professionals
  40. IT quality and testing professionals
  41. IT network professionals
  42. Information technology professionals not elsewhere classified
  43. Web design professionals
  44. Graphic and multimedia designers
  45. Conservation professionals
  46. Environment professionals
  47. Research and development (R&D) managers
  48. Other researchers, unspecified discipline
  49. Veterinarians
  50. Higher education teaching professionals
  51. Teachers of English as a foreign language
  52. Teaching professionals not elsewhere classified
  53. Education managers
  54. Education advisers and school inspectors
  55. Other educational professionals not elsewhere classified
  56. Barristers and judges
  57. Solicitors and lawyers
  58. Legal professionals not elsewhere classified
  59. Chartered and certified accountants
  60. Finance and investment analysts and advisers
  61. Taxation experts
  62. Management consultants and business analysts
  63. Marketing and commercial managers
  64. Actuaries, economists and statisticians
  65. Business and related research professionals
  66. Professional/chartered company secretaries
  67. Business, research and administrative professionals not elsewhere classified
  68. Business and financial project management professionals
  69. Architects
  70. Chartered architectural technologists, planning officers and consultants
  71. Quantity surveyors
  72. Chartered surveyors
  73. Construction project managers and related professionals
  74. Probation officers
  75. Youth work professionals
  76. Welfare professionals not elsewhere classified
  77. Librarians
  78. Archivists, conservators and curators
  79. Quality control and planning engineers
  80. Quality assurance and regulatory professionals
  81. Environmental health professionals
  82. Newspaper, periodical and broadcast editors
  83. Newspaper and periodical broadcast journalists and reporters
  84. Public relations professionals
  85. Advertising accounts managers and creative directors
  86. Musicians
  87. Arts officers, producers and directors
  88. Aircraft pilots and air traffic controllers
  89. Brokers
  90. Financial accounts managers
  91. Sales accounts and business development managers

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What the Scale-Up Visa route requires

The Scale-Up Visa is a UK immigration route that allows endorsed, fast-growing businesses to recruit skilled workers from abroad without needing to sponsor them for the full duration of their stay. Workers must meet a salary threshold tied to the going rate for their specific occupation, and their role must appear on the approved occupations list.

Unlike the Skilled Worker Visa, the Scale-Up route does not require continuous employer sponsorship after an initial period, giving workers greater flexibility to change jobs once they have established themselves in the UK.

The release of the updated occupations list is of particular interest to professionals in Nigeria and across Africa who are exploring legal routes to work in the United Kingdom, especially amid the ongoing wave of emigration driven by economic pressures at home.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announces five work visa categories that are closed to new foreign applicants.

Read also

Germany lists 31 in-demand jobs open to foreigners, encourages skilled workers to apply

UK: Occupations eligible for skilled worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government released the full list of 307 occupations eligible for the Skilled Worker visa in 2026. The roles cover sectors including healthcare, engineering, information technology, construction, education and the creative industries, and are classified as Higher Skilled or Medium Skilled.

The list comes as the UK updates its immigration rules, allowing some skilled workers to leave abusive employers and find new jobs while their permission remains valid. Could your job be among the occupations that open a route to live and work in the UK?

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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