The UK government published the official list of occupations eligible for the Scale-Up Visa, covering roles across dozens of professional sectors

Engineers, IT professionals, lawyers, scientists, and financial directors are among the roles that qualify under the visa route

The Scale-Up Visa targets high-skilled workers sought by fast-growing UK companies, with each occupation tied to a going-rate requirement

The United Kingdom (UK) government has published an updated list of occupations eligible for its Scale-Up Visa, a route designed to bring high-skilled professionals into fast-growing British companies.

The full list spans dozens of professional categories across the public and private sectors. From chief executives and senior officials to biological scientists, civil engineers, and solicitors, the eligible roles reflect the breadth of skills that qualifying scale-up employers are permitted to recruit from overseas.

The UK mentions the list of jobs that are eligible for a scale-up visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Occupations covered by the Scale-Up Visa

The published list of going rates for eligible occupations includes:

Chief executives and senior officials Production managers and directors in manufacturing Production managers and directors in construction Production managers and directors in mining and energy Financial managers and directors Marketing, sales and advertising directors Public relations and communications directors Purchasing managers and directors Charitable organisation managers and directors Human resource managers and directors Information technology directors Functional managers and directors not elsewhere classified Directors in logistics, warehousing and transport Senior police officers Senior officers in fire, ambulance, prison and related services Health services and public health managers and directors Social services managers and directors Managers in transport and distribution Waste disposal and environmental services managers Managers and directors in the creative industries Chemical scientists Biological scientists Biochemists and biomedical scientists Physical scientists Social and humanities scientists Natural and social science professionals not elsewhere classified Civil engineers Mechanical engineers Electrical engineers Electronics engineers Production and process engineers Aerospace engineers Engineering project managers and project engineers Engineering professionals not elsewhere classified IT project managers IT managers IT business analysts, architects and systems designers Programmers and software development professionals Cyber security professionals IT quality and testing professionals IT network professionals Information technology professionals not elsewhere classified Web design professionals Graphic and multimedia designers Conservation professionals Environment professionals Research and development (R&D) managers Other researchers, unspecified discipline Veterinarians Higher education teaching professionals Teachers of English as a foreign language Teaching professionals not elsewhere classified Education managers Education advisers and school inspectors Other educational professionals not elsewhere classified Barristers and judges Solicitors and lawyers Legal professionals not elsewhere classified Chartered and certified accountants Finance and investment analysts and advisers Taxation experts Management consultants and business analysts Marketing and commercial managers Actuaries, economists and statisticians Business and related research professionals Professional/chartered company secretaries Business, research and administrative professionals not elsewhere classified Business and financial project management professionals Architects Chartered architectural technologists, planning officers and consultants Quantity surveyors Chartered surveyors Construction project managers and related professionals Probation officers Youth work professionals Welfare professionals not elsewhere classified Librarians Archivists, conservators and curators Quality control and planning engineers Quality assurance and regulatory professionals Environmental health professionals Newspaper, periodical and broadcast editors Newspaper and periodical broadcast journalists and reporters Public relations professionals Advertising accounts managers and creative directors Musicians Arts officers, producers and directors Aircraft pilots and air traffic controllers Brokers Financial accounts managers Sales accounts and business development managers

What the Scale-Up Visa route requires

The Scale-Up Visa is a UK immigration route that allows endorsed, fast-growing businesses to recruit skilled workers from abroad without needing to sponsor them for the full duration of their stay. Workers must meet a salary threshold tied to the going rate for their specific occupation, and their role must appear on the approved occupations list.

Unlike the Skilled Worker Visa, the Scale-Up route does not require continuous employer sponsorship after an initial period, giving workers greater flexibility to change jobs once they have established themselves in the UK.

The release of the updated occupations list is of particular interest to professionals in Nigeria and across Africa who are exploring legal routes to work in the United Kingdom, especially amid the ongoing wave of emigration driven by economic pressures at home.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announces five work visa categories that are closed to new foreign applicants.

UK: Occupations eligible for skilled worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government released the full list of 307 occupations eligible for the Skilled Worker visa in 2026. The roles cover sectors including healthcare, engineering, information technology, construction, education and the creative industries, and are classified as Higher Skilled or Medium Skilled.

The list comes as the UK updates its immigration rules, allowing some skilled workers to leave abusive employers and find new jobs while their permission remains valid. Could your job be among the occupations that open a route to live and work in the UK?

Source: Legit.ng