The UK government has released guidance on occupations that exempt nationals from 82 countries from needing an Electronic Travel Authorisation

The exemptions cover four specific crew categories, including seafarers, ferry crew, airline crew, and international rail crew

Workers falling outside these defined roles but travelling for a permitted activity under the visitor route still need to obtain an ETA before entering the UK

The United Kingdom has published official guidance identifying specific job categories whose holders are exempt from the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) requirement, even if they are nationals of countries that would ordinarily need one to enter.

The ETA scheme currently applies to citizens of 82 countries who do not need a visa for short stays in the UK but are required to obtain electronic pre-travel clearance before arriving. However, the government's updated guidance carves out exceptions for workers in four distinct crew-based occupations.

The UK mentions the occupations that exempt citizens from applying for ETA to enter. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The four exempt job categories

According to the UK government's official guidance on ETA exemptions, below are the occupations whose holders are exempt from ETA requirements:

1. Seafarers are exempt when they arrive or depart as working crew members, hold an International Labour Organisation (ILO) seafarer's book, or are travelling for the purpose of repatriation.

2. Ferry crew members are similarly exempt, provided they are operating as active crew either entering or leaving the UK, or joining a ferry that is scheduled to depart UK waters.

3. Airline crew qualify for exemption when they are working as aircrew, deadheading (travelling as a passenger to reach another departure point), or positioning for a subsequent flight.

4. International rail crew are also covered, but under more specific conditions. They must be working on a through-train or shuttle train and must either not leave designated control areas during their time in the UK or be scheduled to depart within seven days.

UK: Important condition foreigners must note

The federal government makes clear that the exemptions are tied strictly to professional crew duties. Any individual from one of these occupational groups who intends to undertake a permitted activity under the standard visitor route, rather than travelling purely in their crew capacity, will still be required to apply for an ETA before entering the UK.

This distinction is particularly relevant for workers who may combine a crew transit with leisure or business activity during a UK stopover.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US released a list of occupations that qualify foreigners for employment-based Green Cards.

Countries whose citizens can get UK ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the 34 countries whose citizens can apply for the United Kingdom’s Electronic Travel Authorisation from 2 April 2025. The list includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and other mainly European nations.

The ETA is part of the UK’s new digital border system and allows eligible visitors to travel for tourism, short business trips or transit without a full visa. However, citizens of countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa must still use traditional UK visa routes.

Source: Legit.ng