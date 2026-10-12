The US Department of State fully suspended visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which took effect on January 1, 2026

The sweeping restrictions also cover individuals travelling on documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority, with limited exceptions

The US government outlined six specific categories of foreign nationals who can still apply for visas despite the full suspension

The United States Department of State has confirmed that six categories of foreign nationals remain eligible for visa issuance despite a sweeping suspension that took effect on January 1, 2026, covering nationals of 19 countries.

Under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which the State Department says is designed to protect national security and public safety, the US fully or partially suspended entry and visa issuance to nationals of 39 countries in total.

US names six categories of foreign nationals exempt from full visa restrictions. Photo credit: Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

The proclamation also extended and expanded restrictions previously imposed under Presidential Proclamation 10949.

Countries facing full US visa suspension

The 19 countries whose nationals face a complete ban on both immigrant and non-immigrant visa issuance are Afghanistan, Burma, Burkina Faso, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

People travelling on documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority are also covered by the full suspension.

The State Department said the measures form part of "rigorous, security-focused screening and vetting procedures" to ensure that visa applicants do not pose a risk to the country.

Who is still eligible for US visa

Despite the full suspension, the US government outlined six groups of people who are still allowed to apply. Each category carries its own qualifying conditions:

1. Holders of certain diplomatic and official visas.

2. Ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran who are applying for immigrant visas.

3. Dual nationals who apply using a passport from a country not subject to any suspension.

4. Beneficiaries of Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for US government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D).

5. Participants in certain major sporting events.

6. Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs).

The State Department's guidance, last updated on February 2, 2026, notes that the proclamation builds on the earlier suspension order, which remained fully in force until it was modified by the newer restrictions introduced under Presidential Proclamation 10998.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had partially suspended visa issuance to 14 African countries.

US fully suspends visa issuance to 12 African countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had fully suspended the issuance of visa to citizens of 12 African countries.

The proclamation, titled "Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States," affects nationals of 39 countries in total, with 12 of those being African nations.

The US government said the restrictions are driven by the need to apply rigorous security screening to ensure that visa holders do not pose a risk to national security or public safety.

Source: Legit.ng