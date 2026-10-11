Bahrain's government has outlined the conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for its Golden Residency permit

The scheme targets employed and retired foreigners residing in Bahrain, with a minimum monthly salary threshold set at BD 2,000

Successful applicants pay a one-time administrative fee covering a full decade of residency status

Bahrain has published the full requirements for its Golden Residency permit, setting out clear salary thresholds and financial conditions that employed and retired foreigners living in the Kingdom must satisfy to qualify.

According to the National Passport and Residence Affairs authority, the programme is designed for foreign workers and retirees already based in Bahrain who meet the applicable standards set by the Kingdom.

Bahrain lists the conditions for foreigners seeking the Golden residency. Photo credit: Getty Image

Source: UGC

Salary threshold and documents required

The most significant financial condition is a minimum basic salary of BD 2,000 (N21,578) per month. Applicants must submit a clear copy of documentation confirming this figure, alongside a six-month bank statement that demonstrates consistent financial activity.

Beyond the salary requirement, the authority also asks for a valid passport with more than six months remaining before expiry, a valid health insurance certificate issued in Bahrain, and a copy of any existing residence permit where applicable. The administration reserves the right to request additional documents or information at any point during the review process.

Fees and processing timeline

The application carries a non-refundable processing fee of BD 5 (N17,937). Once an application is approved, a one-time administrative charge of BD 300 (N1,055,739) is collected for the Golden Residency, which remains valid for ten years. Applicants have 30 days from the date of approval to complete payment, after which the order is cancelled automatically.

The authority states that the full process takes five working days to complete under normal circumstances.

The scheme positions Bahrain alongside a growing number of Gulf states offering long-term residency to attract financially stable foreign talent and retirees seeking a settled base in the region.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Sweden raised its work permit salary requirement to 90% of media wages.

Conditions for Sweden job-seeker residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Sweden announced the six conditions for foreigners seeking a job-seeker residence permit, including education, savings and health insurance requirements.

Applicants must apply from outside Sweden and show they can support themselves with at least SEK 13,000 a month. The permit offers a chance to explore work or business opportunities, but it does not guarantee a job or permanent residence.

Source: Legit.ng