Sweden's Migration Agency announced a new salary threshold for work permit applicants, tying the requirement to the country's median wage

The change took effect on 1 June 2026, replacing an older maintenance-based standard that had governed work permit eligibility

Both first-time applicants and those seeking permit extensions are subject to the new minimum salary rule if their decision falls on or after the June 2026 date

Sweden has introduced a stricter salary threshold for foreign nationals seeking a work permit, raising the bar significantly for those hoping to live and work in the country.

According to the Swedish Migration Agency, applicants must now earn at least SEK 34,470 (N4,581,429) per month to qualify for a work permit. This figure represents 90% of Sweden's median salary, as calculated by Statistics Sweden (SCB), the country's official statistics body.

Sweden changes the work-permit salary requirement. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sweden's New Work permit salary rule

The updated requirement took effect on 1 June 2026, replacing what was previously known as the "maintenance requirement of a good living," a standard critics had considered less precise and harder to enforce uniformly.

The new rule covers two categories of applicants. First-time work permit seekers whose cases are decided on or after 1 June 2026 must meet the SEK 34,470 (N4,581,429) threshold. The requirement also applies to permit extensions, provided the decision is issued on or after the same date.

By anchoring the salary requirement to 90% of the national median wage, Sweden's government ensures the threshold adjusts as SCB updates its median salary figures, rather than remaining fixed at an arbitrary number.

What this means for prospective workers

The change carries significant implications for foreign workers targeting Sweden, particularly those in lower-paying sectors. An employer sponsoring a work permit must now show that the offered salary meets or exceeds the monthly minimum, or the application risks rejection regardless of the applicant's qualifications or the role.

For many in the Nigerian community considering the japa route to Europe, Sweden has long been seen as an attractive destination because of its strong social infrastructure and high wages. However, the tightened threshold means prospective applicants must secure well-paying roles before relying on Sweden as a destination country.

The Swedish Migration Agency has published the current salary requirement on its official website, where applicants and employers can verify the applicable figure before submitting an application.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Sweden released the salary requirement foreigners must earn for a work permit in 2026.

Denmark work permit: Annual pay threshold

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark stated its 2026 minimum salary threshold for foreign workers applying through the Pay Limit and Fast-Track schemes.

The annual requirement has risen to DKK 552,000, or about N109.9 million — a significant jump from last year. For Nigerians and other skilled workers considering a move to Denmark, that figure sets a clear bar for securing a work permit.

Source: Legit.ng